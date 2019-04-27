Try 3 months for $3

Adams breaks record in javelin throw

Horlick graduate Katie Adams highlighted the UW-Whitewater Drake Alternative meet as a new member of the Parkside track and field team. Adams broke a 38-year-old Parkside record in the javelin throw while taking first in the event.

She started with throws of 25.32 meters, 33.28, and 29.28 before throwing a record-breaking 35.67. She finished over a meter in front of Rachel Ruona, who took second place.

“Katie Adams showed up big time in her third ever track meet. She threw a big personal best to make finals, then unleashed a monster throw to carry her into the lead at the meet and into Parkside history. To break a 38-year-old school record by over a meter, then shoot over to the volleyball game, it was a surreal event but encapsulates what makes Katie such an incredible athlete and competitor,” Parkside coach Thomas Breitbach said.

