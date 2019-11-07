Names in Spotlight: LeCount earns CCIW honor

LeCount earns CCIW honor
Carthage College senior and St. Catherine’s High School graduate Ellie LeCount was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women’s volleyball player of the week.
LeCount, a setter, helped lead the Lady Reds to a pair of victories last week, including a win over Millikin that clinched the program’s 12th CCIW regular season title and first since 2015.
She had 44 set assists and added four digs in a three-set victory over the Big Blue on October 30, followed by 36 assists and nine digs in a sweep of Aurora on Nov. 2 that closed out the regular season.
Adams named All-WIAC 1st team
UW-Stevens Point junior and Horlick High School graduate Ellie Adams was selected to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) women’s volleyball team by the league coaches.
Adams, a setter, led the Pointers with 1,240 assists and served 30 aces, the second-most on the team.