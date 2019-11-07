Names in Spotlight: LeCount earns CCIW honor

LeCount earns CCIW honor

Carthage College senior and St. Catherine’s High School graduate Ellie LeCount was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women’s volleyball player of the week.

LeCount, a setter, helped lead the Lady Reds to a pair of victories last week, including a win over Millikin that clinched the program’s 12th CCIW regular season title and first since 2015.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× You're out of free articles Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She had 44 set assists and added four digs in a three-set victory over the Big Blue on October 30, followed by 36 assists and nine digs in a sweep of Aurora on Nov. 2 that closed out the regular season.

Adams named All-WIAC 1st team

UW-Stevens Point junior and Horlick High School graduate Ellie Adams was selected to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) women’s volleyball team by the league coaches.

Adams, a setter, led the Pointers with 1,240 assists and served 30 aces, the second-most on the team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.