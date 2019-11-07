You are the owner of this article.
Names in Spotlight: LeCount earns CCIW honor
LeCount earns CCIW honor

Carthage College senior and St. Catherine’s High School graduate Ellie LeCount was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women’s volleyball player of the week.

LeCount, a setter, helped lead the Lady Reds to a pair of victories last week, including a win over Millikin that clinched the program’s 12th CCIW regular season title and first since 2015.

She had 44 set assists and added four digs in a three-set victory over the Big Blue on October 30, followed by 36 assists and nine digs in a sweep of Aurora on Nov. 2 that closed out the regular season.

Adams named All-WIAC 1st team

UW-Stevens Point junior and Horlick High School graduate Ellie Adams was selected to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) women’s volleyball team by the league coaches.

Adams, a setter, led the Pointers with 1,240 assists and served 30 aces, the second-most on the team.

Ellie LeCount, Carthage

LeCount
Ellie Adams UW-SP

Adams
