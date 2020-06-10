Names in Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Bowling centers opened again last week and some bowlers didn’t waste any time in returning to form.
On Monday, Michael Scalf rolled a 300 game during the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford. Scalf finished with a 745 series.
On June 4, at Castle Lanes in Racine, William Austin had a 299 game in the Thursday Summer Storm League. He finished with a 786 series (265-299-222).
On June 3, also at Castle, Nancy Jeter rolled a 749 women’s national honor series on games of 259-266-224 in the Wednesday Mini Storm League.
On June 2, Rick Scherff started the run of honor scores with a 300 game in the Miller Monday Night Classic League, finishing with a 700 series.
