The Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at 11 a.m., on Sunday, July 30 at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Mike Meyer, Jim Pankratz, and Bob Schilz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Burlington Barons will be playing a doubleheader starting at noon against the Racine Kiwanis of the Land O’Lakes League. There will be raffles for prizes, which have been donated by various Burlington and area businesses.

All three of the inductees are former local Burlington players who played at St. Mary’s High School (now Catholic Central) and Burlington High School.

Here are biographies of the three:

MIKE MEYER: He has spent more than 50 years as a player, coach, and umpire in the Burlington and Waterford areas. Meyer was a four-year letterwinner at St. Mary’s High School, playing football, basketball and baseball.

Playing shortstop in 1973 for St. Mary’s, a member of the Midwest Prep Conference, Meyer won the conference batting title by hitting .444. He was an all-conference player and led the Hilltoppers to their first WISAA state championship that season.

The Hilltoppers also advanced to the state tournament in 1975. After the 1975 season, Meyer was selected to play in the state American Legion All-Star game, which was held at the old Milwaukee County Stadium.

Meyer was also a fleet-footed wide receiver under football coach Dennis Maikowski, who took over St. Mary’s football program in 1972. His nickname was “Merk” and “Mercury” because of his speed as a wide receiver and as a baserunner.

He has continued his love for baseball after his playing days as a certified WIAA baseball umpire, a position he has had for 20 years. Meyer umpired in the 2013 American Legion All-Star game at Miller Park.

JIM PANKRATZ: He started his career as a catcher for a Burlington Little League team known as the “Bucks,” which was in the Frank Roth Division. Pankatz also played in the Babe Ruth/Pony League from 1979-1983.

When he entered Burlington High School in 1981, Pankratz again played his primary position as a catcher. While still in high school, Pankratz played American Legion baseball from 1983-85.

Panratz played for UW-Parkside for two years starting in 1985. beginning in 1985. He then transferred to Texas Christian University, from which he graduated. He returned to Burlington and played for the Burlington Brewers from 1986-89.

He continued his amateur career for the Mukwonago Indians in the Land O’ Lakes League in 1989 and ‘90. From 1991-2004, Pankratz played for the Rochester Businessmen and Minnesota Diamondbacks.

From 2002 through the present, he had played in the 55+ MSBL for the Racine Blues. Pankratz also coaches for the 14U Burlington Junior Demons.

BOB SCHILZ: Schilz will join his Father, Gerry, who played for the Burlington Merchants in the 1960s, into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bob was a four-year varsity player at St. Mary’s. He was selected to play in the American Legion All-Star game at Milwaukee County Stadium in 1977. Schilz played Babe Ruth League Baseball in 1978.

After finishing high school in 1976, Bob played Land O’ Lakes baseball for the East Troy Express for 15 years. Bob was voted to the Land O’ Lakes All-Star games nine times.

In 1984, Schilz was the Land O’ Lakes All-Star game Most Valuable Player in Cedarburg. He won one Land O’ Lakes season batting title, hitting .407.

He played on the 1973 St. Mary’s WISAA championship team. He caught Hall of Famer Andy Epping in the late 1970s.

The concession stand will be open selling typical baseball fare and the Hall of Fame Committee will be selling beer. The Burlington Chapters of the American Legion and the VFW will present the colors before the noon doubleheader, along with Brian Shimon performing the National Anthem.