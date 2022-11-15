Matthew Hardesty: Packers may have found a new identity in thrilling win over the Cowboys

Whenever the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys face off, there is almost guaranteed to be drama.

Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field was no different.

A coach with a street named after him in Green Bay returned for the first time in nearly four years, the Packers were facing a breaking point in a season slipping away and the Cowboys were looking to prove they are legitimate contenders in the NFC with a signature road win.

With an improbable 31-28 overtime win, Green Bay managed to stay in the playoff hunt. It may have also just discovered something even more valuable for the final eight weeks of the season — a new offensive identity.

If you follow football at any level in Wisconsin, you’ll notice a common theme. At the high school level, there are going to be seven state championship games this weekend. Of those 14 schools, only one had a quarterback attempt more than 15 passes in their semifinal wins. All 14 ran the ball at least 30 times.

At the college level, you can usually look at the rushing yards for Wisconsin and be able to tell fairly quickly whether they won or lost. When the calendar turns to November in Wisconsin, football teams tend to run the ball and do so mercilessly.

In what has been a season the likes of which Green Bay has rarely seen in the last 15 years, have they also turned to that familiar, tried and true script in hopes of salvaging the season?

The first series on offense for the Packers was telling. An offensive coaching staff that prides itself on being modern and creative opened the game with seven consecutive runs. In the series when the coaching staff has all week to plan and script every play, they chose to open the game with seven straight run plays from Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

More importantly, it worked.

Those seven runs gained 33 yards, drew a 15-yard penalty, and put the Packers into field goal range before an incomplete pass and a dropped pass stalled the drive and led to a missed field goal. Throughout this season, Green Bay has never run the ball that frequently on opening drives. One week earlier, the Packers actually opened their game at Detroit with six straight passing plays.

Despite not getting any points on that drive, it may have been one of the most telling drives for what the rest of this season could look like for Green Bay.

The Packers have never had to rely on their run offense to win games because of Aaron Rodgers. But as their passing game continues to sputter with an almost completely new group of wide receivers, the Packers’ best path at not just salvaging this season but potentially having success in the postseason.

“We were consistently running the football even in some third down situations,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We were just talking about it, just the execution of a simplistic play at its highest form.”

The emphasis on running the ball didn’t stop after the first drive, either. LaFleur opened the next drive with six of the first seven plays being runs. Two drives later, the commitment to the run paid off. Aaron Jones broke off a 7-yard run on second down, and the Cowboys loaded nine players between the tackles on third down to try and stop an expected run.

That formation, caused by Green Bay’s earlier success with the run, allowed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson to only have to beat one man on a play-action pass to catch his first career touchdown on a 58-yard pass.

“We were just kind of baiting them,” Rodgers said about the run game setting up easier throws to Watson. “Baiting them to come up even more and he’s [Watson] on the backside running just a direct line over to the other side, and he’s going to win most of those foot races.”

So far in this season, NFL teams have been playing mostly zone defense against the Packers to try and force Rodgers to either take deep shots to inexperienced receivers into double or triple coverage or settle for shorter pass completions. Rodgers settled for the shorter completions, which led to longer drives that had more severe consequences if they didn’t end in points.

What LaFleur and Green Bay has tried to do on offense up until Sunday was simply not working. Rodgers was still putting up similar numbers but the difference was on the scoreboard.

By prioritizing running the ball first, Dallas had to commit more defenders to stopping the run and suddenly Watson, Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard had better opportunities for big plays despite getting targeted less.

“I think we can run the football pretty well, and you’ve got to in the wintertime,” Rodgers said when asked about the team’s identity. “With the question marks in protection at times and the health of our receivers, I feel like this is definitely a formula that can work for us. We still have to throw it down field … but we’re going to have to go run the football and then use the play-action to take some shots down the field.”

More importantly, this wasn’t just a wing and a prayer from LaFleur. Green Bay’s roster is currently built more to play this style of football than what the coaching staff was trying to force it to do earlier. Between Jones and Dillon, the Packers have two moderately healthy running backs with proven track records and not as much mileage as other top running backs in the NFL at this point in the season.

“I think we complement each other very well,” Jones said about Dillon. “We were rotating in and out pretty much every drive and I think that helped keep us fresh. Me and AJ have said that we both feel we can provide a spark to this team.”

There’s been games in the past where Green Bay has emphasized running the ball more, but Sunday stood out differently from previous games. When it trailed 28-14 in the third quarter, LaFleur and Rodgers didn’t abandon the run. In fact, they ran the ball on four of the five first plays of a critical drive that ended with a touchdown.

“I knew there was a lot of time left obviously in the game,” LaFleur said, “We felt like we had to stay with the run and mix in some of our shot plays in order to give us the best chance to win the game. Thankfully we converted some critical third downs. I’ve got a lot of faith in our backs.”

When the Packers got the ball back halfway through the fourth quarter needing a touchdown to tie the game, it was Jones, not Rodgers, who got the drive started with two runs.

Think back to the playoffs from last year. Playing in a blizzard, Green Bay ran the ball just one time in the final six minutes of a game it wasn’t trailing in. San Francisco never led until the final seconds, yet they still ran the ball on five of their final eight plays to win the game.

This year, facing a Dallas defense that has allowed more than two touchdowns in a game only twice so far this season, the Packers were willing to be patient with their running backs and use them to help Rodgers and his receivers have an easier game. And sure enough, Rodgers only had 20 pass attempts, but finished with three touchdowns and a 36-yard completion to Lazard in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal.

“It feels great,” Jones said. “We’ve had performances where we’ve shown it here or there and not just put it together. I felt like today showed what happens when we put it together.”

Green Bay still has other issues besides establishing a new offensive identity. Teams don’t just lose five games in a row for one reason. But if the Packers finally have found consistency on offense with a proven strategy that was never needed in previous years, suddenly the road ahead gets a little easier.

Sunday could have been the final nail in the coffin for potentially an entire era in Green Bay. Dallas fans showed up in droves like never before, filling up around 30 percent of the stands themselves. Owner Jerry Jones was signing “Dez still caught it,” signs that fans brought in during warmups. This was supposed to be an exorcism of over a decade of playoff demons caused by Rodgers and the Packers.

Instead, it was Jones who was leaving the stadium quietly fuming. What was expected to be an emotional return for Mike McCarthy ended with LaFleur holding back tears in front of both his team and the media, knowing how close things came to ending today.

Suddenly, Green Bay might have a new identity as a physical, run-first football team if the coaching staff and Rodgers choose to embrace it for the rest of the season. That could be enough to turn a frustrating season interesting again, and potentially cause problems for the rest of the NFC moving forward.