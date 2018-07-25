Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The annual Racine On the Lake tennis tournament got underway Wednesday at Meadowbrook Country Club with several junior division champions being crowned.

In boys 16-18 doubles, Sam and Josh Fay, who qualified for the WIAA state tennis meet while playing for Waterford High School, won the championship. The brother duo defeated Zach Kozmer and Braxton Boerner 7-6, 5-7, 11-9 in the semifinals and Aaron Antreassian and Sean Steinbach in the final 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Victoria Rizzo won the girls 14 and under singles championship, winning two matches in a round robin format. Molly Cookman was second and Ella Orth third.

Jon Orth won the boys 12 and under singles in similar fashion, winning two matches in a round robin. Sebastian Bernal was second and Carson Emery third.

Giuliano Ferrentino won the boys 10 and under singles category by winning two matches. He beat Connor Laughlin 7-5, 6-2 and Mason Woods 6-1, 6-3.

In boys 18 and under singles, Aaron Antreassian, Ben Goss, Cole Regal and Ethan Woitach won twice and advanced to the semifinals.

In girls 16-18 singles, Chloe Woods will play Destiny Klinkhammer for the championship. Woods defeated Hannah Aldergottt 6-1, 6-2, while Klinkhammer beat Sindu Shakir 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.

