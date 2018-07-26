More junior champions were crowned at the Racine on the Lake Tennis Classic on Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Ethan Woitach, who plays for St. Catherine’s High School, won the boys 18 and under singles championship by beating Cole Regal 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. Woitach earned a spot in the final by defeating Ben Goss 7-5, 6-1, while Regal beat Aaron Antreassian 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
In the consolation final, Zach Kozmer beat Michael States 6-1, 6-4.
In boys 14 and under singles, Matteo Franke won the title by beating Andy Del Real 6-2, 6-1.
In girls 16-18 singles, Chloe Woods beat Destiny Klinkhammer 6-3, 6-3 to win the championship. Kate Smith defeated Cami Good 6-0, 6-3 in the consolation final.
In the 16-18 mixed doubles, Braxton Boerner and Klinkhammer won two matches to take the title. The duo beat Ethan Breanen and Woods 6-4, 6-2, and Woitach and Kate Smith 7-5, 2-6, 12-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.