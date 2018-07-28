Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Several finals matchups are set for Sunday after Saturday’s competition at Meadowbrook Country Club for the Racine on the Lake tennis tournament.

Men’s

4.5 OPEN: Patrick Anderson opened the day with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the semifinals over Braxton Boerner, who beat Waterford High School senior-to-be Joshua Fay 6-4, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Anderson will face Noah Guilermo at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the championship after Guilermo beat Ethan Woitach 6-0, 6-1 in their semifinal.

The consolation match between Boerner and Woitach will be played at 1 p.m.

3.5-4.0: Nicholas Ruffo outlasted Kethan Bajaj 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 in the first round, but lost to Pranav Bajaj 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 in the semifinal.

Pranav Bajaj will face Al Keopanya in the final at 11:30 a.m.

Keopanya defeated Adam Ventura 6-3, 6-2 to reach the championship.

7.0-7.5 DOUBLES: Hank Trevino and Jason Schroeder will face Steve Stone and Paul Wellens in the final at 1 p.m.

Trevino and Schroeder won their first match 6-4, 6-3. Stone and Wellens won 6-3, 6-1.

8.0-OPEN DOUBLES: Mark Pelton and Tom Stepanek beat Adam and Paul Graf 6-4, 6-4 to reach the 2:30 p.m. championship. They will face Andre Antressian and Austin Sternbach, who beat Tom Rodrigues and Dan Deuel 6-3, 6-1.

Rodrigues/Deuel and Pelton/Stepanek will also play a consolation match at 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

3.5-4.0: Olivia Czerwonka defeated Sindu Shakar 6-0, 6-0 in the second round of round robin.

7.0-7.5 DOUBLES: Karen Lucey and Margaret Oolders took down Asiyah Khan and Ann Fenley 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of round robin.

Round 3 will be played at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Mixed Doubles

Guilermo will have a busy Sunday morning.

Before he plays for the 4.5 Open men’s championship, he’ll compete in the mixed doubles final with Czerwonka.

They beat Glen and Claire Schultz 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal. The Schultzes had defeated Erique Trevino and Fenley 6-4, 6-3 in the morning.

Guilermo/Czerwonka will play for the championship against Jenny and Patrick Anderson after the Andersons narrowly defeated Hannah Cook and Woitach in two sets: 6-2, 7-5.

The final will be at 9 a.m. The consolation match will be at 10 a.m.

