Racine County Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;27-5

Legion 1;24-8

Hiawatha;20-12

Mosquito Inn;19-13

Husher 2;16-16

Two Sheets;14-18

Legion 2;12-20

Husher 1;11-21

The Lanes;10-22

OMG;7-25

Monday's results

Legion 1 9, Mosquito Inn 7

Corner Connection 15, Husher 2 1

Two Sheets 10, The Lanes 6

Hiawatha 8, Legion 2 8

Husher 2 10, OMG 6

