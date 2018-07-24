Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Monday Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;111-49

Legion 1;107-53

Mosquito Inn;102-58

Legion 2;98-62

OMG;79-81

Husher 2;75-85

Hiawatha;74-86

Two Sheets;64-96

Husher 1;49-111

The Lanes;41-119

Results Week 7/23

OMG 10, Lanes 6

Mosquito Inn 12, Hiawatha 4

Legion 1 9, Corner Connection 7

Husher 2 10, Husher 1 6

Legion 2 12, Two Sheets 4

