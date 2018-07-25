Tuesday Horseshoe League
Corner Connection;159-17
Husher 2;151-25
Hiawatha 1;127-49
Depot 2;123-53
Lady Luck 1;108-52
Mosquito Inn 1;105-71
Suds & Grub;93-83
Depot 1;70-106
Husher 1;69-107
Burgey’s;67-109
Two Sheets 1;66-110
Mosquito Inn 2;66-110
OMG;60-116
Hiawatha 2;56-120
Lady Luck 2;41-135
Two Sheets 2;23-137
Results Week 7/24
Mosquito Inn 2 11, Depot 1 5
Burgey’s 10, Hiawatha 2 6
OMG 12, Two Sheets 2 4
Corner Connection 13, Lady Luck 1 3
Husher 1 11, Two Sheets 1 5
Husher 2 16, Lady Luck 2 0
Hiawatha 1 12, Mosquito Inn 1 4
Depot 2 11, Suds & Grub 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.