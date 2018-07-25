Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Tuesday Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;159-17

Husher 2;151-25

Hiawatha 1;127-49

Depot 2;123-53

Lady Luck 1;108-52

Mosquito Inn 1;105-71

Suds & Grub;93-83

Depot 1;70-106

Husher 1;69-107

Burgey’s;67-109

Two Sheets 1;66-110

Mosquito Inn 2;66-110

OMG;60-116

Hiawatha 2;56-120

Lady Luck 2;41-135

Two Sheets 2;23-137

Results Week 7/24

Mosquito Inn 2 11, Depot 1 5

Burgey’s 10, Hiawatha 2 6

OMG 12, Two Sheets 2 4

Corner Connection 13, Lady Luck 1 3

Husher 1 11, Two Sheets 1 5

Husher 2 16, Lady Luck 2 0

Hiawatha 1 12, Mosquito Inn 1 4

Depot 2 11, Suds & Grub 5

