Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County League

Corner Connection;121-55

Legion 1;117-59

Mosquito Inn;108-68

Legion 2;108-68

Omg;90-86

Hiawatha;85-91

Husher 2;81-95

Two Sheets;69-107

Husher 1;55-121

The Lanes;46-130

July 30 results

Corner Connection 10, Mosquito Inn 6

Hiawatha 11, The Lanes 4

Omg 11, Two Sheets 5

Legion 2 10, Husher 2 6

Legion 1 10, Husher 1 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments