Tuesday Horseshoe League
Corner Connection;173-19
Husher 2;167-25
Hiawatha 1;136-56
Depot 2;135-57
Lady Luck 1;115-61
Mosquito Inn 1;107-85
Suds & Grub;100-92
Depot 1;84-108
Husher 1;78-114
Mosquito Inn 2;77-115
Two Sheets 1;70-122
Burgey’s;67-125
OMG;65-127
Hiawatha 2;62-130
Lady Luck 2;51-141
Two Sheets 2;25-151
July 31 results
Lady Luck 2 10, Hiawatha 2 6
Depot 1 14, Two Sheets 2 2
Cprner Connection 14, Mosquito Inn 1 2
Depot 2 12, Two Sheets 1 4
Husher 2 16, Burgey’s 0
Husher 1 9, Suds & Grub 7
Hiawatha 1 9, Lady Luck 1 7
Mosquito Inn 2 11, OMG 5
