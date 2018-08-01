Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Tuesday Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;173-19

Husher 2;167-25

Hiawatha 1;136-56

Depot 2;135-57

Lady Luck 1;115-61

Mosquito Inn 1;107-85

Suds & Grub;100-92

Depot 1;84-108

Husher 1;78-114

Mosquito Inn 2;77-115

Two Sheets 1;70-122

Burgey’s;67-125

OMG;65-127

Hiawatha 2;62-130

Lady Luck 2;51-141

Two Sheets 2;25-151

July 31 results

Lady Luck 2 10, Hiawatha 2 6

Depot 1 14, Two Sheets 2 2

Cprner Connection 14, Mosquito Inn 1 2

Depot 2 12, Two Sheets 1 4

Husher 2 16, Burgey’s 0

Husher 1 9, Suds & Grub 7

Hiawatha 1 9, Lady Luck 1 7

Mosquito Inn 2 11, OMG 5

