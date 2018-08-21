Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County Horseshoe League

Corner Connection;156-68

Legion 1;152-72

Mosquito Inn;138-86

Legion 2;132-92

OMG;113-111

Husher 2;101-123

Hiawatha;99-125

Two Sheets;97-127

The Lanes;67-157

Husher 1;65-159

August 20 results

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mosquito Inn 9, Husher 2 7

Corner Connection 11, Two Sheets 5

Husher 1 12, The Lanes 4

Legion 2 8, OMG 8

Legion 1 14, Hiawatha 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments