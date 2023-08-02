The Burlington All-Stars Little League team had a strong run last week in the Wisconsin State Little League Tournament, but came up just short in the championship game Friday at Doepke Park in Wausau.

The team in the 12-year-old age division, representing District 6, went 3-1 during round-robin play in the tournament, opening with victories over Kennedy (12-8) and Wausau American (15-6) on Saturday, July 22.

Burlington had its only loss in round-robin on Sunday, July 23, losing to Shorewood 5-3. The All-Stars rebounded on Monday, July 24 with an 8-6 win over Appleton National.

In the semifinals on Wednesday, July 26, Burlington beat Appleton National 3-1 and Shorewood beat Wausau American 4-3.

In the title game, which began on Thursday and was completed on Friday because of weather issues, Shorewood beat the All-Stars 2-1.

Burlington will hold a parade in the team’s honor in the near future.

• In the District 6 Tournament held in Kenosha in mid-July, Burlington went 4-0 and outscored its four opponents in round-robin play 53-3.

In the championship game on July 15, the All-Stars beat Little League of Kenosha American 8-3.

Lutheran-Prairie team honored for academics

The Racine Lutheran-Prairie high school baseball team was honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award by the American Baseball Coaches Association for the second straight year.

The ABCA recognizes nearly 800 baseball programs at the high school and collegiate levels across the country annually for posting a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher for the entire 2022-23 academic year.