The Leap Meet
At Resch Center, Green Bay
March 10-12
Racine Gymnastics results
XCEL BRONZE
Age group results
Child A
Harper Anderson — 4th in All-Around, 36.9; Vault 8.9, Bars 9.2, Beam 9.25, Floor 9.55
Junior A
Stella Dunn — 2nd in All-Around, 37.2; Vault 9.1, Bars 9.15, Beam 9.65, Floor 9.3
Junior B
Ellie Dahlke — 1st in All-Around, 38.0; Vault 9.3, Bars 9.45, Beam 9.75, Floor 9.5
Amelia Albrecht — 3rd in All-Around, 37.3; Vault 9.2, Bars 9.3, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.4
XCEL SILVER
Age group results
Child A
Cecelia Niznansky — 5th in All-Around, 36.25; Vault 8.87, Bars 9.4, Beam 9.05, Floor 8.92
Child B
Isabella Rasavong — 1st in All-Around, 37.65; Vault 9.2, Bars 9.85, Beam 9.2, Floor 9.3
Quinn Priefer — 5th in All-Around, 36.62; Vault 9.07, Bars 9.45, Beam 9.1, Floor 9.0
XCEL GOLD
Age group results
Child A
Chloe Arvai — 4th in All-Around, 36.3; Vault 8.9, Bars 9.05, Beam 9.35, Floor 9.0
LEVEL 6
Age group results
Child A
Khloe Molina — 4th in All-Around, 35.35; Vault 8.85, Bars 9.32, Beam 9.17, Floor 9.0
HARLEY MEET
At Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee
Feb. 17-19
Racine Gymnastics results
XCEL SILVER
Age group results
Child B
Isabella Rasavong — 1st in All-Around, 38.0; Vault 9.32, Bars 9.5, Beam 9.52, Floor 9.65 (first in each event)
Mylee Hansen — 5th All-Around, 36.47; Vault 8.97, Bars 9.3, Beam 9.1, Floor 9.1
XCEL GOLD
Age group results
Child A
Sydney Mason-Terry — 2nd All-Around, 36.32; Vault 8.67, Bars 9.4, Beam 9.02, Floor 9.22
Child B
Stella Jensen — 2nd All-Around, 35.82; Vault 8.7, Bars 9.42, Beam 8.92, Floor 8.77
Junior C
Age group results
Jomana Shehadeh — 4th All-Around, 35.52; Vault 8.7, Bars 8.8, Beam 8.67, Floor 9.35