Under The Sea Invitational

Jan. 21-22

At Washington County Fairgrounds, West Bend

Racine Gymnastics Center results

XCEL BRONZE

Age Group: 9 year olds

Amelia Albrecht — 1st in All Around, 37.90; Vault 9.45, Bars 9.15, Beam 9.7, Floor 9.6

Stella Dunn — 3rd in All Around, 37.35; Vault 9.0, Bars 9.2, Beam 9.5, Floor 9.65

Harper Anderson — 4th in All Around, 36.35; Vault 9.2, Bars 8.9, Beam 8.8, Floor 9.4

Age Group: 9 and older

Ellie Dahlke — 2nd in All Around, 37.60; Vault 9.2, Bars 9.35, Beam 9.6, Floor 9.45

XCEL SILVER

Age Group: Child A

Quinn Priefer — 3rd in All Around, 37.15; Vault 9.1, Bars 9.35, Beam 9.15, Floor 9.55

Age Group: Child B

Mylee Hansen — 3rd in All Around, 36.80; Vault 8.9, Bars 9.3, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.2

Age Group: Child C

Isabella Rasavong — 1st in All Around, 37.90; Vault 9.2, Bars 9.5, Beam 9.75, Floor 9.45

Cece Niznansky — 5th in All Around, 36.70; Vault 9.1, Bars 9.4, Beam 8.9, Floor 9.30

Age Group: Child D

Lilly DiPasquale — 3rd in All Around, 36.90; Vault 8.6, Bars 9.4, Beam 9.5, Floor 9.4

Age Group: Senior B

Sophia Bruno — 3rd in All Around, 37.05; Vault 9.0, Bars 9.65, Beam 9.4, Floor 9.0

Age Group: Senior D

Kaelin Smith — 5th in All Around, 36.50; Vault 9.0, Bars 9.1, Beam 9.5, Floor 8.9

XCEL GOLD

Age Group: 10 year olds (A Group:)

Sydney Mason — Terry 3rd in All Around, 35.90; Vault 8.6, Bars 9.3, Beam 8.9, Floor 9.1

Chloe Arvai — 4th in All Around, 35.30; Vault 8.85, Bars 9.3, Beam 7.95, Floor 9.20

Age Group: 11 year olds (B Group:)

Jazmin Pallordet — 5th in All Around, 36.00; Vault 8.6, Bars 9.25, Beam 8.85, Floor 9.3

Age Group: 14 year olds

Jessica Hansen — 2nd in All Around, 35.80; Vault 8.9, Bars 9.5, Beam 8.5, Floor 8.96

Sophia Collins — 3rd in All Around, 35.25; Vault 8.7, Bars 8.65, Beam 8.6, Floor 9.30