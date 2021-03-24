 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local gymnastics agate for March 25
0 comments
agate

Local gymnastics agate for March 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

2021 Xcel State Championship

At KI Center, Green Bay, March 19-21

Below are the scores from the Racine Gymnastics results

XCEL SILVER

Age Group: Child A

Tali Heller — Fifth in all-around, 36.95. Vault 9.0, Bars 9.45, Beam 9.35, Floor 9.15.

Age Group: Child B

Sydney Mason-Terry — First in all-around, 37.15. Vault 9.12, Bars 9.45, Beam 9.22, Floor 9.35.

XCEL PLATINUM

Age Group: Junior A

Monica Camara — Fifth in all-around, 35.275. Vault 8.45, Bars 8.9, Beam 8.75, Floor 9.175.

Age Group: Senior A

Madeline Vaile — Second in all-around, 36.45. Vault 8.65, Bars 9.27, Beam 9.3, Floor 9.22.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News