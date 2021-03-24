Local gymnastics agate for March 25

2021 Xcel State Championship
At KI Center, Green Bay, March 19-21
Below are the scores from the Racine Gymnastics results
XCEL SILVER
Age Group: Child A
Tali Heller — Fifth in all-around, 36.95. Vault 9.0, Bars 9.45, Beam 9.35, Floor 9.15.
Age Group: Child B
Sydney Mason-Terry — First in all-around, 37.15. Vault 9.12, Bars 9.45, Beam 9.22, Floor 9.35.
XCEL PLATINUM
Age Group: Junior A
Monica Camara — Fifth in all-around, 35.275. Vault 8.45, Bars 8.9, Beam 8.75, Floor 9.175.
Age Group: Senior A
Madeline Vaile — Second in all-around, 36.45. Vault 8.65, Bars 9.27, Beam 9.3, Floor 9.22.
