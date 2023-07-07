Racine Tri-Course Championship

WHAT: 61st Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by Range Time.

WHEN: Friday through Sunday.

WHERE: H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine Country Club.

DAILY STARTING TEE TIMES: 9 a.m. Friday at Johnson Park, 9 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook C.C.; 10 a.m. Sunday at Racine C.C. Play will be in the Regular and Senior divisions.

SCORES: Tee times and scores are available on the Golf Genius app and online. On the Golf Genius app, type or paste YYGZXS in the Event GGID box. On your laptop or desktop, go to https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/9535918759986875240

QUALIFIERS: The cut will be made after the second round Saturday. Qualifiers for the final round are the low 50% of the field (40-player minimum) plus ties; low 50% of the senior field (12-player minimum), plus ties; low 10 Regular finishers from 2019 and all past champions (if not included above).

SPECTATORS: Are welcome and encouraged to follow the golfers all three days; admission is free.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Bendt Bendtsen (fourth title); Jeff Thomas (senior).

WEATHER FORECAST (from accuweather.com): Partly to mostly sunny all three days; high of 73 Friday, 76 Saturday and 78 Sunday.

TOURNAMENT COVERAGE: Recaps of the first and second rounds will be published online only at www.journaltimes.com/sports. A full recap of the final round will appear online Sunday night and in print Tuesday.