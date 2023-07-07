RACINE — On a perfect day for golf, three players lead the field in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
Former champions Joe O'Brien and Ricky Kuiper, and regular contender Chris Wood, each shot 1-under-par 71s at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Bendt Bendtsen III and Jerry McCarthy in the 61st Tri-Course, sponsored by Range Time.
The field is tight, with the top 15 players within five shots of the lead and the top 24 within seven.
The tournament moves to Meadowbrook Country Club Saturday for the second round.
