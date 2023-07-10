Every year, like clockwork, former Racine resident Jeff Thomas returns to his hometown from California to play in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

He’s been making a habit lately of preventing senior players who still live here from taking home the trophy.

Thomas won his third straight Senior Division championship Sunday at Racine Country Club, shooting a final-round 74 at Racine Country Club to finish at 226 and beat Kai Kamakian by two shots.

Second-round leader Mike Greb and Bill Crinzi tied for third at 229.

The 74 was the best final round for Thomas in his three-year run, even though he said he doesn’t play well at Racine C.C.

“It’s tough out here,” said Thomas, who won the Tri-Course in 1979. “I never play good here anyway, so I was happy with it.

“It’s always a fun weekend being back here.”

Playing in the penultimate group, Thomas had birdie chances on his first five holes, but missed every one, including a couple of short ones.

After bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes, he hit his third shot to within a foot for birdie on the 524-yard, par-5 ninth hole.

One of key holes was on the 444-yard, par-4 11th hole, where hit in the water and made a 10-foot bogey putt to avoid disaster.

“It wasn’t a double (bogey),” he said.

After a three-putt on the 360-yard, par-4 13th hole, he came in with five straight pars. The highlight was a par save from the sand on the 204-yard, par-3 16th hole, where he hit a foot away and tapped in.

“All in all it was solid, but I made some good up and downs and the right time,” said Thomas, who didn’t check the live scoring on the Golf Genius app until later in the round. “I looked one time and was still behind, so didn’t look for a while, then kind of wanted to know when I got to 15.

“At that point I was pretty close, but I still liked taking the chance and got up and down for par. At some point, I had the lead and I hadn’t done anything—(the other players) went backwards and I was trying to make pars just to get in.”

WONDER WOMAN: This year’s Tri-Course Regular Division winner, Joe O’Brien, is able to get playing time with the help of his wife, Claire.

Besides being an emergency department doctor at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, she takes care of their three children — 5-year-old Grace, 3-year-old Anna and almost 1-year-old Rory — to allow O’Brien to keep his game sharp.

“We have a busy household and Claire is amazing,” O’Brien said. “She lets me get out and golf enough to still be competitive in these events, which is nice.”

In fact, three of O’Brien’s major life events seem to revolve around the Tri-Course and the other major local tournament, the Racine County Men’s Open.

A week after he won his first Tri-Course title in 2013, he proposed to Claire. In 2019, a little over a year after Grace was born, he won his second Tri-Course title.

This year’s title comes two weeks before Rory’s first birthday.

COMEBACK KID: Every year, one player seems to have a major recovery from a bad round. This year’s Comeback kid is Simon Graham.

The 2022 Union Grove High School graduate shot a 91 in the first round at Johnson Park Friday, then turned around and shot a 2-over-par 73 in the second round at Meadowbrook for an 18-shot improvement.

It also made him the only player to shoot in the 90s in the first round to make the cut. He shot a 79 Sunday to tie for 33rd at 243.

Graham was instrumental in helping Union Grove make its first WIAA State Tournament team appearance as a senior.

THE NO. 10 SPOT: The top 10 finishers in the Tri-Course are exempt from the cut the next year and this year’s No. 10 was Jerry McCarthy.

He's not a big-name player, but he hung with the big guys for the first two rounds. He was one shot off the lead after the first round and played well the entire tournament.

Despite four bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine Sunday, he held on to edge Quinn Angel (69 Sunday) by one shot for the 10th spot at 225.