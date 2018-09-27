WASHINGTON PARK GOLFERETTES
Trophy Play: low net, best 3 rounds out of 6
A — 1. Barb VanderLeest 101, 2. Sonja Clausen 103, 3. Nancy Thomson 105. AB — 1. Julia Peyton 96, 2. Mary Sue Langendorf 100, 3. Robin Kriegs 108. B — 1. Julie Logic 92, 2. Sally Pedersen 96, 3. Jane Madisen. C — 1. Terry Yundem 87, 2. Gladys Geshay 91, 3. mary Ann Toutant 101.
Club Championship: Low gross, best six rounds over season
Mary Kay Madisen 288.
JOHNSON PARK WOMEN
18-HOLE LEAGUE
Scores under 100
Sherry Pirk 89, Pat Webers 89, Pat Mielke 90, Deb Haman 91, karen Weiss 94, Connie Syslack 97, Vita Paukstelis 98, Sandy Nass 98, Jean Weber 99.
9-HOLE LEAGUE
Event: Low score on 4 shortest holes
AA9 — Event: Peggy Redfearn 16. Low Gross: Redfearn 44. A9 — Event: Barb Mauer 18. Low Gross: Mauer 49. B9 — Event: Linda Silwa 20. Low Gross: Silwa 53. C9 — Event: Carol Eckert 22. Low Gross: Sue Gipp 63.
Scores under 50
Peggy Redfearn 44, Barb Mauer 49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.