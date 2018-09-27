Subscribe for 17¢ / day

WASHINGTON PARK GOLFERETTES

Trophy Play: low net, best 3 rounds out of 6

A — 1. Barb  VanderLeest 101, 2. Sonja Clausen 103, 3. Nancy Thomson 105. AB — 1. Julia Peyton 96, 2. Mary Sue Langendorf 100, 3. Robin Kriegs 108. B — 1. Julie Logic 92, 2. Sally Pedersen 96, 3. Jane Madisen. C — 1. Terry Yundem 87, 2. Gladys Geshay 91, 3. mary Ann Toutant 101.

Club Championship: Low gross, best six rounds over season

Mary Kay Madisen 288.

JOHNSON PARK WOMEN

18-HOLE LEAGUE

Scores under 100

Sherry Pirk 89, Pat Webers 89, Pat Mielke 90, Deb Haman 91, karen Weiss 94, Connie Syslack 97, Vita Paukstelis 98, Sandy Nass 98, Jean Weber 99.

9-HOLE LEAGUE

Event: Low score on 4 shortest holes

AA9 — Event: Peggy Redfearn 16. Low Gross: Redfearn 44. A9 — Event: Barb Mauer 18. Low Gross: Mauer 49. B9 — Event: Linda Silwa 20. Low Gross: Silwa 53. C9 — Event: Carol Eckert 22. Low Gross: Sue Gipp 63.

Scores under 50

Peggy Redfearn 44, Barb Mauer 49.

