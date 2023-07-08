RACINE — Friday was a perfect day for golf, the kind of day that could have resulted in a player or two shooting a low score at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Instead, the first round of the 61st Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship featured a different kind of tournament history.

Three players — Joe O’Brien, Ricky Kuiper and Chris Wood — each shot 1-under-par 71s to share the first-round lead in the Regular Division.

It marked the first time in a Tri-Course that three players have been tied for the first-round lead. Twice in the last 10 years, two players have shared the lead — O’Brien and Kaylor Steger in 2015 and Mike Masik and Kyle Roberts in 2013 — and those pairs also shot 71s.

The scores also continued a trend in the tournament. For the fourth straight year, the leaders have shot 71 or 72. The last player to shoot in the 60s in the first round was Tony Romo, who began his winning run in 2018 with a 4-under 68 at Racine Country Club. The previous year, Todd Schaap shot a 5-under 67 at Johnson Park.

In the Senior Division, three-time Tri-Course champion Kai Kamakian and former Tri-Course tournament director Jim Nord each shot an even-par 72 to share the division lead.

The three Regular Division co-leaders took different routes to the top of the leaderboard.

O’Brien, the 2013 and 2019 champion, played in the first group of the day and had the best front nine of the day, a 4-under 32 that featured five birdies. But on the back nine, he made two double bogeys, both on par-5 holes, for a 39. He needed two finishing pars to maintain his 71.

“I just had two bad drives,” said O’Brien, who led the field with seven birdies. “I hit it left on 12 and right on 16 — it cost me a couple of strokes and I couldn’t recover. The other 16 holes were solid.

“I played well and I putted really well most of the day. I’m obviously happy to be under par, but I know I left a few (shots) out there.”

Kuiper, the 2021 champion, finished his round about an hour after O’Brien and had an impressive 71, considering he hit just a couple fairways off the tee.

After the first hole, which he birdied by getting up and down from the bunker, Kuiper scrambled the rest of the way, including a double bogey on the par-4 second hole. He had birdies on the par-5 eighth and par-4 ninth holes, then had eight pars and one birdie on the back nine.

Most of those pars were salvaged by his strong short game and putting.

“It was really rough,” Kuiper said. “I hit everything pretty poorly, but somehow scraped through the round. My driver was horrible, my irons were horrible, my wedges were even worse, my putting was OK and my punching out was fantastic.

“I got away with an ugly round today — it could have been a lot worse, but I’ll take it, I guess. I just have to tidy it up a little bit.”

Wood, whose best finish was second in 2019, had the best finish of the three leaders, making birdies on three of his final four holes (15, 16, 18), including an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th.

He was one of four players with five birdies in the first round and hopes his momentum can carry over to the second round Saturday at Meadowbrook, his home course.

“I had a decent amount of birdies and birdied three of the last four holes, which is a nice way to end it,” Wood said. “It was solid — I made some nice putts and I hit a bunch of good shots today.

“My iron game was nice early and my putter was nice late. I’ll hopefully have home course advantage (Saturday).”

Right behind the co-leaders are defending champion Bendt Bendtsen III and Jerry McCarthy with even-par 72s. Kevin Madala and Mike Masik were at 73 and four players, including Schaap, were at 74.

The field is tight, with the top 15 players within five shots of the lead.

Bendtsen, who won the Tri-Course last year after a 14-year absence, had a double bogey on each nine, on the par-4 fifth hole and par-4 14th. He also had five birdies, matching Wood’s finish by making a short birdie putt on 18.

“My swing goes really good or really bad and there isn’t much in between,” Bendtsen said. “Nothing really stood out — I missed some short putts (including a four-foot eagle putt on the par-4 fourth hole), but I’m only one back.

“I feel like I didn’t play very well today, but I’m in a good spot. I didn’t shoot myself out of it, but it was a wild ride for sure.”

McCarthy, who shot the low score in the final round last year (70), had 12 pars, tied for the second-most in the first round, and he also had three birdies, with back-to-back birdies on the par-3 third and par-4 fourth holes. He bogeyed the 18th hole for his 72, his best start in a Tri-Course.

“I played well,” McCarthy said. “I didn’t make any mistakes and I made a couple putts, which helps my short game. The back-to-back birdies are what turned (my round) around. I’m very happy.”

McCarthy plays regularly at Johnson Park and said the two country-club courses are more of a challenge. He plays them occasionally and hopes he is ready for the final two rounds.

“The tournament for me starts (Saturday),” McCarthy said.

Nord finished strong for his 72, making a birdie putt on the 18th hole to counter a bogey on the par-3 13th hole. He also shot 36 on the front nine with three birdies to negate a bogey and a double bogey.

Kamakian shot a 37 on the front nine and 35 on the back nine despite bogeying two of his last three holes. Kamakian spread his scoring out evenly with six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.

Two-time defending Senior champion Jeff Thomas, making his annual pilgrimage from California to play in the Tri-Course, is part of a three-way tie for third at 73 with Mike Greb and Bill Crinzi. Thomas had 13 pars, most in the Senior Division.