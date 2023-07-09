RACINE — In a battle of the three best players in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, this round went to Joe O'Brien.

The two-time champion overcame his third 7 of the tournament with a steady back nine Sunday at Racine Country Club and won his third Tri-Course title by beating the two previous champions in the final round.

O'Brien shot three subpar rounds in the tournament (71 Friday at Johnson Park, 69 Saturday at Meadowbrook Country Club, 71 Sunday), becoming just the fourth player to do it, for a total of 211.

He and his playing partners, 2021 champion Ricky Kuiper and 2022 winner Bendt Bendtsen III, were tied after 13 holes until O'Brien had a birdie on the par-4 14th hole to take the lead for good.

Bendtsen made it interesting with a bold shot on the 18th hole, but O'Brien made a short par putt to add a third title to the ones he won in 2013 and 2019.

Bendtsen finished second at 212, five shot better than his winning total last year, and Kuiper was third at 214.

In the Senior Division, two-time defending champion Jeff Thomas won his third straight title, edging Kai Kamakian by two shots.

This story will be updated.