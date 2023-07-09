MOUNT PLEASANT — Just when you thought there were no more records to break in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, the second round of the tournament Saturday came along.

In another first to occur in the 61st edition of the Tri-Course, five players shot under 70 in the second round of the tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in the Regular Division.

Two of them, Ricky Kuiper and Bendt Bendtsen III, shot 3-under-par 68s and three others shot 2-under 69s.

The most previously in any year was two — Jim Webers and Tim Monfeli with 69s in 1993 and Jim Covelli and Andy Podolak with 69s in 1996.

Kuiper’s 68, which ties him and Bendtsen for the lowest score ever shot at Meadowbrook in the Tri-Course, gave him the tournament lead at 4-under 139 and Bendtsen’s 68 left him a shot back at 3-under 140.

Joe O’Brien, who shot one of the 69s, is also at 140 as the three are five shots ahead of the rest of the field.

“The weather was absolutely perfect,” Kuiper said. “As far as scoring conditions, it was ideal.”

For the second straight year, the three previous champions of the Tri-Course — O’Brien in 2019, Kuiper in 2021 and Bendtsen in 2022 — are paired together in the final group, which is scheduled to tee off at 12:32 p.m.

In the Senior Division, Mike Greb had a 77 for a total of 150 and a one-shot lead over first-round co-leader Kai Kamakian, who shot a 79 and is at 151.

Kuiper, who was one of three co-leaders after the first round with a scrambling 71, had a much better day Saturday on his home course. After an even-par 35 on the front nine, he shot a 3-under 33 on the back nine, with four birdies and one bogey. He had birdies on the 10th, 11th, 13th and 16th holes.

“I played well, a lot better than I did (Friday),” Kuiper said. “I hit a lot of fairways today and had a lot of really good drives. It was nice to be playing from the fairway rather than (Friday), when I hit just two fairways.”

Among his highlights were the 518-yard, par-3 third hole, where he nearly made an eagle putt and settled for birdie; the 336-yard, par-4 seventh hole, where he hit a shot from the rough to within six feet for a birdie; and the 401-yard, par-4 16th, where he made a long birdie putt.

His only major glitches were bogeys on the 470-yard, par-5 eighth hole, where he mishit the ball and hit his second shot in the water, and on the 442-yard, par-4 12th, where he had another mishit.

“After (the eighth), I kept it pretty clean other than a really bad wedge shot on 12,” Kuiper said. “I played really well for the remaining nine holes. I was putting well all day.”

Bendtsen had a chance to post the lowest score at Meadowbrook in Tri-Course history as he came into the 159-yard, par-3 17th hole at 5-under for the day.

But on 17, an uphill par-3, his tee shot hit the green short of the flag and rolled backwards into the small bunker in front of the green. He got the ball out cleanly, but two-putted for bogey.

On the 429-yard, par-4 18th, he hit his second shot to the back of the green and three-putted for bogey. He would have set the record if either one was a par.

“I hit the ball really well,” Bendtsen said. “I think I probably missed just one shot. I was on every fairway and on every green and I had a chip-in on 11 (169-yards, par-3).”

“I couldn’t make a putt outside of four feet today; I left a lot of putts short. I was having trouble with green speeds all day. It was a rough finish, but I’m playing well.”

Bendtsen said playing in the final round again with Kuiper and O’Brien is what he kind of expected.

“It was the way I kind of expected it, playing with those guys,” he said. “They’re both good players and those were the guys I figured I’d have to beat.

“I’m looking forward to (Sunday) — Racine (Country Club) is in great shape and I think everybody is really going to enjoy it.”

O’Brien had the most consistent round of the three leaders, at least on the scorecard. He didn’t have a bogey, making 16 pars and carding two birdies, on the eighth and 16th holes.

“I hit a lot of good shots, but I couldn’t make any putts all day,” O’Brien said. “I finally made a decent putt on 16 from 10 feet. I two-putted 8 for the other birdie.

“I hit it solid all day and I didn’t get in trouble, but I didn’t hit it close enough to make birdies. I just hit a lot of greens and had a lot of two putts. In tournament golf, that gets it done.”

Like Bendtsen, Racine Country Club is O’Brien's home course and he is ready to challenge his two good friends for a potential third title.

“I’m happy where I’m at,” O’Brien. “I’m in the same final group as last year, on a different course (the final round was at Johnson Park last year) and it should be a lot of fun. It’s fun to finish (at Racine C.C.) — I love the course.”

Chris Wood, one of the three co-leaders Friday, had a rough back nine and shot a 76 to fall back into tie for sixth place at 147 with Jerry McCarthy, one of the surprises of the tournament.

McCarthy shot a 72 in the first round and stayed in contention with an even-par front nine, but he was 3-over on the back nine, carding two double bogeys, to finish with a 75.

“I played the best I could play,” said McCarthy, who plays regularly at Johnson Park but doesn’t play often at the country clubs. “I can’t complain — I made putts and it was my best round (at Meadowbrook) in tournament play.

“I’m super happy — I had a good round going and kept it going.”

The other two players with 69s were Matt Lojeski, who moved into fourth place at 145, and Tom Boockmeier, who is tied for eighth with Mike Masik at 148.

Lojeski had seven 4s on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine, while Boockmeier had an eagle on the eighth hole en route to a 3-under 32 on the front nine, the best score of the day.

In the Senior Division, after Greb and Kamakian, four players are tied for third at 152, including two-time defending Senior champion Jeff Thomas. Thomas and Bill Crinzi each shot a 79, and Brian Brugger and Tim Monfeli each had a 78.

The best Senior rounds of the day were a 75 by the ageless Bruce Hansen and a 76 by Ken Heffel.