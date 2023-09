Ives Grove Women

Sept. 5 results

18-Hole Event: Dice Game

Scores under 100

9-Hole Event: Trophy Play

Class A — First place: Connie Kirchner 141, Second place: Alma Alvarez 143, Third place: Heather Doidge 148. Class AB — First place: Pam Wortley 153, Second place: Carol Swiden 163, Third place: Diana Munoz 165. Class B — First place: Jayne Dresen 174, Second place: Elaine Hazlett 183, Carol Larsen 183, Third place: Vickie McGaughey 186, Cathy Paulsen 186. Class C — First place: Sue Beach 189, Carol Steinmetz 189, Second place: Joanie Bishop 191, Third place: Chris Salopek 196.