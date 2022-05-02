Local golf for May 3

Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Kevin Fellenz, sixth hole, 151 yards, using 5-iron. Witnesses: George Gilbert, Levi Oxford, Dave Messersmith.
