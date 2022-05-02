 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local golf for May 3

  • 0

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Kevin Fellenz, sixth hole, 151 yards, using 5-iron. Witnesses: George Gilbert, Levi Oxford, Dave Messersmith.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sarah Nurse talks Crazylegs, Olympics, women's hockey future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News