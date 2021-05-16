 Skip to main content
Local golf for May 18
Local golf for May 18

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Dave Kinzer, 11th hole, 157 yards, par-3, using 6 iron. Witnesses: J.J. Kotarak, Jim Covelli, Jim Nord, Garret Mianecki, Dave Lojeski.

