Local golf for May 18

Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Dave Kinzer, 11th hole, 157 yards, par-3, using 6 iron. Witnesses: J.J. Kotarak, Jim Covelli, Jim Nord, Garret Mianecki, Dave Lojeski.
