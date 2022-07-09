 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local golf for July 10

Johnson Park Women

July 7 results

Scores under 100

Amy Gehrke 80, Krystyna Kumosz 83, Sue Slater 86, Geri Peterson 92, Vita Paukstelis 92, Sherry Pirk 93, Laurie Hoeffert 96, Sandy Nass 97, Ellen Wagner 98.

