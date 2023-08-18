Washington Park Golferettes
August 17 results
Event: Guess Your Score
Class 9A — Low gross: Diane Kelly 49. Class 9B — Low gross: Marge Eckblad 58. Class 9C — Event/low gross: Terry Yundem 63.
Score under 50
Diane Kelly 49.
