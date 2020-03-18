Local golf: Father-son duo keeps streak of monthly rounds going, and going, and going

Most golfers put away their clubs sometime in November, maybe December, when winter hits.
If you’re Scott and Doug Dresen, you keep your clubs at the ready.
No matter the season, the father-son duo — Scott’s the son — have been on a golf course somewhere in southeastern Wisconsin every month of the year.
For the last 48 months.
They completed a four-year streak of playing at least one round of golf per month on March 8 with a round at Spring Valley Country Club in Salem in Kenosha County.
The Dresens have been playing together for years, including playing for nearly 20 years in the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s Pater-Filius (Father-Son) Tournament. Their best finish was a tie for seventh place in the Net Division in 2012.
But the streak they are on now has taken on a life of its own.
The two had company on all of their rounds during the spring and summer, playing every Sunday at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with Tom Nielsen, Josh Nielsen and Gary Kroes from April through October. During the other months of the streak, the Dresens have gone alone most of the time — the other three chose not to play in the winter after just a couple of rounds and “they said we were nuts,” Scott Dresen said — but they have played at least once a month since April of 2016.
Start of the streak
“It just happened,” said Scott Dresen, 46, who works for the City of Racine. “We just did our normal Sunday round and went out with our usual crew and played that season.
“November (2016) was OK and we played in the Turkey Shoot (an annual event in November at Johnson Park). December was decent and January we caught a good few days.”
They found courses that were open, if only temporarily, and got through February and March of 2017 with little problem.
That’s when they decided to try and keep the streak alive.
“If we could get February and March in, it would be a year,” Scott said. “At that point, we wanted to see if we could keep playing every month.
“It’s just gone from there — we actually plan out the months to get a round in.”
In a way, it’s become more than just something to do.
“It really is an obsession,” said Doug Dresen, 70, who is retired from working for the City of Racine. “Right now, we can make it work and we have to keep going.”
The late fall and winter months are the toughest to get through physically —and not just because of having to wear extra clothes to deal with the cold.
Because power carts are generally banned when courses are wet, they have to do a lot of walking during the winter months.
Close calls
There were two times the streak was in jeopardy, and it happened to be in consecutive months in 2019.
The closest call came in March, when most courses were unplayable because of snow and rain that came down in the middle of the month.
“They weren’t going to let us go out on a swamp,” Scott said.
However, they were able to play at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville to complete the 36th month of the streak.
The other close call was the month before, during the so-called “polar vortex” that dropped temperatures into the single digits or below. They just got their round in.
“As we were driving home, it was snowing,” Scott said.
Just last month, they couldn’t find a course open to play because of snow on the ground. Scott called around and talked to someone at Missing Links in Mequon.
“I called the guy and told him what was going on with the streak,” Scott said. “He said the course was open ‘and if I’m there to collect money, you can pay; if not, feel free to play, but (post) it on Facebook and tag the course on it.’
“That’s the one time we went and didn’t have to pay — he gave us permission.”
One of the worst days weatherwise they played was Nov. 8 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers.
The first recorded snow on Halloween in southeastern Wisconsin left between two and four inches on the ground and they decided to play just over a week later. When the day arrived, conditions were not conducive for golf by any stretch of the imagination — windy, cold and generally brutal — but they soldiered on.
“It was not pretty, but it was one of those things where we better try to get this in,” Scott said. “It was nasty out and we walked into the clubhouse, and the guy said he didn’t want to stay open.”
But Scott and Doug were allowed to play — and were the only ones on the course.
After making it through the round, Scott took a photo of him and his dad holding the flag on the final green. They hustled back to Scott’s pickup, the only vehicle in the parking lot, to get ready to leave. Before he could even start the engine, the man from the counter came out of the clubhouse.
“As soon as we got in, the guy comes walking out and puts a sign up that the course was closed,” Scott said. “He had been waiting for us to finish.”
Winter golf pros and cons
The two have had to resort to certain non-golf devices to play their rounds. For example, several times Scott has taken a cordless drill along to make holes for their tees in the frozen ground, Doug said.
Lest you think they stay on the course for the shortest time possible during winter and early spring, think again. Their goal is to play 18 holes every time out and have been able to do that about 95 percent of the time.
“We try as much as we can to play 18,” Scott said. “Sometimes when you’re out there, when it feels like 24 degrees, playing nine holes feels like playing 27.
“It takes a toll on you and once you get cold, you’re done.”
Of course, there are advantages to playing in cold weather. For one, the fairways are generally frozen and your drives and other shots can go much farther than they would in the summer.
More than once, Doug and Scott have gotten a little advantage from another frozen surface.
“I don’t hit it as far as I used to,” Doug said. “On one par-4 with a dogleg, I usually can’t get there in four because I have to hit over water.”
This time, he deliberately hit over the water and the ball skipped across the frozen pond, ended up on the green and he had a putt for a birdie. Another time, Scott said both used a pond on a dogleg par-5 at Ives Grove to reach the green in 2 to set up eagle putts.
Support on home front
When you’re that committed to playing that much golf, an understanding wife can go a long way. Scott’s wife, Darcie, said he has her full support.
“I have always encouraged Scott to keep this streak going, especially during the winter months when it got more difficult for them to play,” Darcie said. “We would always watch the weather and I’d tell Scott that he better get his game in while he could before we would get snowed in.
“We would adjust any plans we may have had so they could get their game in and continue on until the next month. What was important was that they get one game in during those winter months.”
“This has become quite the mission for these two guys and I’d like to see just how far they can take it.”
‘Unofficial’ record
Another incentive to keep the streak going came after he contacted the WSGA last year at the end of 36 straight months of golf. He wanted to see if there was anyone else doing something like this. He was told he had the “unofficial” record.
“I sent an email (to the WSGA) and told them what we were doing,” Scott said. “I didn’t hear back from them for a while, so I did some digging and called some of the courses. They said they don’t keep records for the winter months and didn’t have any information. (The WSGA) got back to me after about two weeks and they said they had heard of a few, but didn’t hear of anyone doing it for three years.
“That’s what spurred us on.”
The word is out among their friends and coworkers as well. Scott said he’s asked all the time about the status of the streak.
‘A constant and an escape’
In addition to being a fun obsession, there is a deeper meaning to it all.
On Aug. 9, 2015, Scott’s 13-year-old daughter, Sara, was struck and killed by an impaired driver on Middle Road. The tragedy made their family bond even stronger, and golf was the bond between a father and a grandfather.
“When there’s a tragedy, you always have a bucket list in mind,” Scott said. “For golfers, it is to play St. Andrews, go to The Masters, play Pebble Beach. There’s always something and some of it is not within our reach.
“Golf has been there for dad and I — it’s a constant and an escape. You get closer through the worst parts of your life and you get through it together. To spend time together like this, maybe that’s what leads to the obsession — you want to make the most of every minute.”
Both say the streak will go on as long as they are able to get out on a course and are physically able to play.
“We play it by ear,” Doug said. “I’ll play as long as my old knees hold up.”
With the 49th month of the streak scheduled to begin in April at their usual seasonal tee time, the Dresens and their playing partners will be in good shape for the next six months.
“We’re definitely going to get through October,” Scott said. “Then it gets real dicey. We hope the streak doesn’t end — we’ll push as hard as we can to get it in.”
If recent history is any indicator, the streak will go on. Scott even suggested the streak has been able to continue because of an outside force.
“I’m not religious and I’m not a big believer in divine intervention,” Scott said. “But the way it has worked out and the way it’s kept going, maybe in back of my mind, I think somebody is watching out for us.”
