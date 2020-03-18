Local golf: Father-son duo keeps streak of monthly rounds going, and going, and going

Support on home front

When you’re that committed to playing that much golf, an understanding wife can go a long way. Scott’s wife, Darcie, said he has her full support.

“I have always encouraged Scott to keep this streak going, especially during the winter months when it got more difficult for them to play,” Darcie said. “We would always watch the weather and I’d tell Scott that he better get his game in while he could before we would get snowed in.

“We would adjust any plans we may have had so they could get their game in and continue on until the next month. What was important was that they get one game in during those winter months.”

“This has become quite the mission for these two guys and I’d like to see just how far they can take it.”

‘Unofficial’ record

Another incentive to keep the streak going came after he contacted the WSGA last year at the end of 36 straight months of golf. He wanted to see if there was anyone else doing something like this. He was told he had the “unofficial” record.