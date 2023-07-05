This year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship will have an air of familiarity to it, for a few reasons.

First, the golf courses will be played in their original rotation — H.F. Johnson Park on Friday, Meadowbrook Country Club on Saturday, Racine Country Club on Sunday.

Second, a host of well-known local players are entered, including old favorites and up-and-upcomers.

And third, there’s a good chance for a repeat of the Benny and Ricky Show.

The 61st Tri-Course, sponsored by Range Time, gets underway at 9 a.m. with the first round at Johnson Park.

The field may be one of the largest ever at 102 players, but two players may stand above the rest when the last putt drops Sunday on the 18th hole at Racine Country Club.

Defending champion Bendt Bendtsen III, who won last year in his first Tri-Course appearance since 2008, and Ricky Kuiper, the 2021 champion who battled Bendtsen in the final round before finishing as the runner-up, are the two favorites again.

Bendtsen turned pro after winning his third Tri-Course in 2008 and had his amateur status reinstated in 2021, but played like he never left, beating Kuiper by one shot and two-time champion Joe O’Brien by two shots.

Bendtsen’s full-time job of running his family bakery, and being a dad, doesn’t allow for as much time on the course as he used to get, but he seems to always be ready at tournament time, whether it’s the Tri-Course or the Racine County Men’s Open, which he has won a record 10 times.

“I haven’t played in a tournament this year, but I’ve been playing fairly well, maybe a little streaky,” Bendtsen said. “I’ve been playing more golf this year and it feels better than last year.

“This is one of the best golf weeks of the year.”

Bendtsen said along with Kuiper, O’Brien will be in contention despite less playing time because of his career as a financial advisor and a father of three.

“He’s such a good putter and he’s always in it,” Bendtsen said.

Bendtsen also cited Jerry McCarthy, who had a strong finish last year, and Ben Shovers.

Kuiper is coming off a stellar performance in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship June 25, where he finished third for the second time after tying for the lead on the 17th hole in the final round. He finished at 17-under-par 271 after a final-round 68.

With his job as a realtor, Kuiper is able to make time to play or at least hit a bucket of balls, which has helped keep his game in top shape.

“I have been third before (in the Fischer), but it’s the best I’ve played (in the tournament),” Kuiper said. “I’ve been playing quite a bit and I’ve played more consistent golf.

“I began the year struggling with my putter, but as of late I’m putting better. My driving is normally straight and my irons have been more consistent and overall, everything seems better this year.”

Tournament director John Feiner said those two are the favorites, but added that several other players have a chance to contend.

Among the other names he cited were Tom Boockmeier, who led the tournament after the first round last year and finished sixth; Mike Masik, who won the County Open last year for his second title after an 18-year drought; Paul Koszarek, who has contended in the Tri-Course and the County Open; Paul Zarek, the 1998 Tri-Course champion who always seems to be in mix; Tom Chambers, a Tri-Course veteran and perennial contender who may be due for a win; and lesser-known players like Ryan Tollaksen, Judson Bro and Brian Hopfensperger.

“A lot of the players are familiar with the courses, but if Ricky plays well, he will be tough to beat,” Feiner said. “There are more seniors and more 20- to 30-year-olds playing, whereas 10 years ago it seemed to be up to 235 and over 40. That wave is moving a little bit.”

In addition to the regular and senior play, the “Birdies for Benefit,” a fundraiser for the website www.next18.org, returns. Sponsors donate money for each birdie and eagle made over the three days of the tournament. Last year, the program raised $9,325 as there were 18 eagles and more than 300 birdies made last year.