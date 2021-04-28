 Skip to main content
Local golf agate for April 30
Local golf agate for April 30

Ives Grove G.L.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Ron Philleo, April 28, Red course, third hole, par-3, 120 yards, using 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Graham, Dave Bomhach, Ron Vermillow.

