Local golf agate for April 30

Ives Grove G.L.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Ron Philleo, April 28, Red course, third hole, par-3, 120 yards, using 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Graham, Dave Bomhach, Ron Vermillow.
When a high school football game kicks off between host Park and Case at Pritchard Park today at 7 p.m., it will be considered the official opening of the new venue by Racine County.
For the last 56 years, just two men — Willie Eickhorst and Jeff Christensen — have coached the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team.
In August 2003, a 26-year-old T.J. Otzelberger was preparing for his first season as coach of the Catholic Central High School boys basketball…
Cullen Krogh provided the spark. And the Park High School baseball team took it from there.
The Racine Country Club will be undergoing a major change over the next eight months.
Case holds off Park 30-26 Friday on dedication night of the new stadium in the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex at Pritchard Park.
The Case High School boys golf team hit well in a doubleheader on Monday.
County wrestlers earn state academic honors
The Case High School boys soccer team didn’t start well, but it’s how you finish that counts.
The Union Grove, Waterford and Burlington boys golf teams played competitive high school golf for the first time in two years Saturday and did…
