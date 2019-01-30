Their grand finale had arrived that day on June 6, 2015. Jamias James, Vince Cosey and twins Justin and Jeremy Steward had already achieved their goal at the WIAA Division Track & Field Championships, but no way were they going to be satisfied when they still had one more shot at even more history.
Their 4x200-meter relay for the Park High School boys track team had set the state record the previous day in the preliminaries, scorching the UW-La Crosse track in 1:27.02. But how about taking it to another level for an encore in their final race together?
That's exactly what they did. James, running with the wind out of the blocks, set the tone with a career-best split of 22 seconds. Cosey followed with a 22.20-second split in his career-best effort. And then Justin and Jeremy shook off the lingering effects of strep throat and ripped off 21.02-second efforts, also career bests.
It was a done deal. The Panthers lowered their state record to 1:26.84 — a mark that stood until Muskego broke it by two-hundredths of a second last June. They were on top of the world.
"We just wanted to get it again and when we did, it was like the probably the greatest feeling in the world," Jeremy said. "Going out like that your senior year, my brother and I were going off to college, we set the tone for the next year for the underclassmen ... it was a great feeling.
"When you break a state record, you know your hard work paid off."
Falling on hard times
It was March 2, 2016 and the Steward twins were preparing for their first season of track at St. Cloud State University, an NCAA Division II program that had given both partial athletic scholarships.
Both had considerable potential, but Jeremy, in particular, appeared to have a bright future. Park coach Glenn Schultz considers the six-time state medalist to be one of the three or four greatest sprinters in the history of the Panthers' illustrious track program and Jeremy was poised for the next level.
"When he was a senior in high school, Wisconsin was one of the teams looking at him, so he has Big Ten talent," Schultz said. "There's no doubt about that."
And then Jeremy and his teammates were among hundreds of the university's athletes called into a campus auditorium that day on March 2. Those athletes were informed that six athletic programs at St. Cloud State were being eliminated in a budget-cutting move, including men's track and field.
"It was just like, 'What?' " Jeremy said. "I was pretty confused because they didn't give us a warning before we came or anything. It was just kind of out of the blue."
Nearly three years later, Jeremy's career is being revived at UW-Parkside's highly-regarded track & field program. He has already gained the status of being one the of the premier Division II sprinters in the nation and he has three years of eligibility to continue rising through the ranks.
Justin is also enrolled at Parkside and arrangements are in the works for the two to possibly be reunited on a track once again. It just took a while to get where they are after that dark day at St. Cloud State.
"Right after me and Jeremy decided to leave, we contacted some coaches," Jeremy said. "But things didn't go well because by the time we tried to contact them, scholarship money was gone. They wanted us to walk on and stuff like that.
"At the time, we still had interest from Division I schools, but they wanted us to walk on and we didn't have the finances for that, so that was that."
Another issue was academics. While Jeremy did well as a student at Park and aspires to be a psychologist, his ACT score did not meet the standards to gain admittance to programs that included Wisconsin and Alabama, which showed an interest in him.
"The GPA was fine," Jeremy said. "It was the ACT score. I mean, they wanted a 28 and me and Justin got like a 21 or 22."
And a former three-sport athlete at Park who thrived on competition since he a kid was suddenly without a team. He enrolled at Gateway Technical Institute for the 2016-17 school year and concentrated on his academics.
"It was the summer of '16," Jeremy said when asked when his situation hit rock bottom. "I was contacting coaches, trying to get back to running and everybody was pretty much denying me.
"I was feeling that I didn't have another shot, that no one believed in me anymore."
Parkside to the rescue
But Jeremy's talented wasn't going to be wasted. In 2017, second-year Parkside track coach Thomas Breitbach and Steward reached out to each other and Steward was able to revive his career.
"He actually gave me a chance to run again," Jeremy said. "Parkside was probably the only school who offered me money. He gave me a chance to run again and I really thanked him for that. With all the stuff I've been through at St. Cloud, it was really good that coach 'B' saw something in me. It meant a lot."
Breitbach originally saw Steward at Park while he was coach of Edgewood College in Madison. It was impossible not to see enormous collegiate potential in the sprinter, especially after he witnessed that record-setting performance by Park's 4x200 relay.
"We had communications with Jeremy and, obviously, being familiar with what he's done on the track and being able to bring someone in from the area who can be a real difference maker on the track and in the locker room, it was a slam dunk on our end," Breitbach said.
"If we could make an opportunity for him here at Parkside, we felt that we would, do doubt, be better for it."
Jeremy enrolled at Parkside in for the 2017-18 school year, but only practiced with the team because he had to establish a year of residency after transferring. He will also only have three seasons of eligibility remaining because, as Breitbach said, "In NCAA Division II, you've got 10 semesters of full-time enrollment to use your four seasons of eligibility. It's a calculus of what's remaining as opposed to what has already been used up."
Off to a great start
Steward is clearly determined to make the most of the time he has at Parkside. He made his meet debut last Dec. 7 in the Parkside Fall Finale in the Frank Petretti Fieldhouse and won the 55 meters in 6.45 seconds.
Since then, Steward just missed the school record of 6.39 seconds by Greg Jones in 1996 with his time of 6.43 Jan. 18 in the Ranger Relays. And in the Grand Valley State Open Jan. 25 at Allendale, Mich., he took second in 6.93 seconds.
"He has been an absolute joy to work with," Parkside assistant coach Carly Fehler said. "He's probably the most humble athlete that I ever coached and I think that's a pretty special thing when you look at the amount of talent he brings to the table.
"He just has such a love for the sport."
And now Steward finally has a home.
"I didn't give up," he said. "I really stuck with it and believed in myself. They believed in me at Parkside."
