Chavares Flanigan had a near triple-double, but that wasn’t enough for the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team on the road against No. 20 ranked Ashland, as the Eagles won 68-64 to split the season series.
Flanigan had a team-high 20 points, along with nine rebounds and nine assists. The Rangers (12-11, 10-7 GLIAC) handed Ashland its first loss of the season earlier this season at DeSimone Gymnasium.
The game was tied in the final six minutes, but once Ashland regained the lead, it relinquished it. The Rangers trailed by two points with the ball and 23 seconds left but a late turnover helped the Eagles seal the win.
“We had a great comeback today,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “Chavares continues to play at a high level for us and this was a step in the right direction.”
AUGUSTANA 81, CARTHAGE 67: The Red Men dropped their final regular season game of the year at home against Conference College of Illinois and Wisconsin opponent Augustana.
Augustana hit 61 percent of its shots, while Carthage made just 44 percent.
Kienan Baltimore scored a game-high 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field.
Carthage dropped to 8-17 and 3-13 in the CCIW.
Women
ASHLAND 70, UW-PARKSIDE 60: The Rangers stayed neck-and-neck with No. 11 Ashland as the Eagles staved off a late comeback.
Ashland has won 16 of its last 17 games. For the second straight game, redshirt-senior Shelby Cheston led Parkside in points with 16 and a season-high nine rebounds. Cheston went 8 for 11 from the floor.
The Rangers dropped to 10-13 overall and 8-9 in the GLIAC.
AUGUSTANA 61, CARTHAGE 55: The Lady Reds had their two-game win streak snapped at home against College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opponent Augustana.
The Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward had 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Reds (16-9, 10-6 CCIW) and Autumn Kalis added a team-high 15 points.
Augustana ended the game on a 19-14 run and shot 47 percent from the field to Carthage’s 36 percent.
