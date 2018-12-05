Try 1 month for 99¢

Kienan Baltimore was feeling it for the Carthage College men’s basketball team Wednesday night against College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opponent North Park.

Baltimore, a junior at Carthage, scored a team-high 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out six assists in the Red Men’s 78-54 victory at Kenosha.

Carthage (4-4, 1-1 CCIW) took a 40-31 lead into halftime, then outscored North Park by 15 in the second half.

“This was a nice win tonight for us in a game that we needed to win,” Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic said. “We knew with North Park coming in off a very good win in their conference opener, they would be a tough test, and our defense did what they had to do.”

The Red Men shot 45 percent from the field and made 10 of their 24 3-pointers. They also outrebounded North Park 54-35 and held the Vikings to 28 percent shooting, a season best for Carthage.

Preston Laketa added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Red Men.

Women

WHEATON 80, CARTHAGE 67: Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward scored a season-high 17 points for the Lady Reds in their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss at Wheaton, Ill.

After trailing by 16 points at halftime, Carthage (3-3, 0-2 CCIW) went on a 24-13 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to five. The Thunder battled back with a 25-17 fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

The Lady Reds hit 10 of their 22 3-point attempts, but struggled shooting the ball overall as they went 23 of 59 (39 percent) from the field.

Autumn Kalis paced Carthage with a team-high 20 points and five rebounds.

