MEN'S LEADERS
760—Vern Fink, JMBA Men.
733—Greg Brooks, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch.
730—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch.
726—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch.
LEAGUES
JMBA Men — Eddie Walek 656, Jack Cox 648, Joe Slis 628, Marty Richter 618.
Terrible Tues. — Natalie Curley 469-201, Lynn Monroe 467, Kellie Theisen 453, Amanda Eickhorst 433.
Castle Wed. Seniors — Ron Sommer 611-257, John Yazek 605, Ed Plachno 605, George Matson 566.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Robert Scherrer 711-279, Ethan Witterholt 659, Theresa Riemer 578, Kimberly Enright 216.
T&C Tues. Ladies — Polly Burright 526-197, Jackie Heiligenthal 446.
Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch — Dan Steimle 715, Georgette Albert 622.
