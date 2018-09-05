Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

760—Vern Fink, JMBA Men.

733—Greg Brooks, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch.

730—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch.

726—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch.

LEAGUES

JMBA Men — Eddie Walek 656, Jack Cox 648, Joe Slis 628, Marty Richter 618.

Terrible Tues. — Natalie Curley 469-201, Lynn Monroe 467, Kellie Theisen 453, Amanda Eickhorst 433.

Castle Wed. Seniors — Ron Sommer 611-257, John Yazek 605, Ed Plachno 605, George Matson 566.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Robert Scherrer 711-279, Ethan Witterholt 659, Theresa Riemer 578, Kimberly Enright 216.

T&C Tues. Ladies — Polly Burright 526-197, Jackie Heiligenthal 446.

Old Settler's Miller 64 Scratch — Dan Steimle 715, Georgette Albert 622.

