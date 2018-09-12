MEN'S LEADERS
717—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Mixed
709—Scott Peterson, Old Settler's Miller 64
702—John Stanton, Castle VFW
701—Brian Anzalone, Old Settler's Miller 64
WOMEN'S LEADERS
658—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Mixed
614—Georgette Albert, Old Settler's Miller 64
614—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Rollers
601—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler's Miller 64
LEAGUES
Castle VFW — Randy Sykes 695, Jeff Beauchamp 683, Jeff Carroll 676, John Nearn 673.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 656, Mark Walek 655-255, Butch Riddle 617, Steve Thieme 616.
The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Tiwanna Dunn 515-193, Barbara Thomas 483, Linda Hagen 445, Leevora Perry 434.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 640, Allen Jensen 631, Ed Plachno 614-245, Ron Sommer 600.
Belles of the Lanes — Jan Corkins 480, Linda Hagen 477, Linda Polzin 460, Annie Dunn 449.
T&C Tues. Mixed — Zach Chemouski 699-256, Ethan Witterholt 681, Kristi Dangutis 562, Theresa Riemer 558.
Old Settler's Miller 64 — Dan Steimle 695, Brian Holtz 677, Amy Gonzales 599.
