MEN'S LEADERS

717—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Mixed

709—Scott Peterson, Old Settler's Miller 64

702—John Stanton, Castle VFW

701—Brian Anzalone, Old Settler's Miller 64

WOMEN'S LEADERS

658—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Mixed

614—Georgette Albert, Old Settler's Miller 64

614—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Rollers

601—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler's Miller 64

LEAGUES

Castle VFW — Randy Sykes 695, Jeff Beauchamp 683, Jeff Carroll 676, John Nearn 673.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 656, Mark Walek 655-255, Butch Riddle 617, Steve Thieme 616.

The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Tiwanna Dunn 515-193, Barbara Thomas 483, Linda Hagen 445, Leevora Perry 434.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 640, Allen Jensen 631, Ed Plachno 614-245, Ron Sommer 600.

Belles of the Lanes — Jan Corkins 480, Linda Hagen 477, Linda Polzin 460, Annie Dunn 449.

T&C Tues. Mixed — Zach Chemouski 699-256, Ethan Witterholt 681, Kristi Dangutis 562, Theresa Riemer 558.

Old Settler's Miller 64 — Dan Steimle 695, Brian Holtz 677, Amy Gonzales 599.

