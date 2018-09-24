MEN'S LEADERS
721—Gene Pobloski, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
717—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
721—Sam Kelly, The Lanes Early Eights
622—Megan Pozek, The Lanes Sat. Juniors
612—Darlene Fisher, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 609, Mark Thomas 605, Laura Justman 478-173, Jennifer Balcer 388.
The Lanes M.M.K.K. — Linda Knotek 518.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Rick Pope 681-234, George Alvarez 650, Alma Alvarez 507, Peggy Kaprelian 484-209.
Castle Sun. Fun Couples — Mike Scalf 649-236, Dave Peterson Sr. 628, Beth Thode 522, Tiffany Smith 517-203.
The Lanes Early Eights — Scott Salinas 692-274, Barrett Salinas 585, Jolene Ahles 445-163, Jessica Folk 382.
The Lanes E.O.W. Couples — John Brooks 685, Michael Welter 658, Jill Kruschke 545, Rebecca Welter 542.
The Lanes Odds and Ends — Gary Gatzke 626, Kevin Molbeck 626, Ashleigh Birdsall 563, Jennifer Kirkorian 560.
The Lanes League of Our Own — Larry Mutchie 566, Edward Beaudry 564, Sandra Cox 579-204, Nicki Langendfeld 526.
The Lanes SNL Couples — Chris Ford 531-205, Steve Wegner 504, Pam Kramer 544-201, Rose Rath 443.
T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Cotie Holbeck 640, Matt Dean 623, Taylor Melahn 596-237, Lori Melahn 510.
T&C Sat. League of Our Own — Barry Woods 615, Tim Thomas 613-236, Laura Woods 506-202, Mandy Sekey 440.
JUNIORS
The Lanes Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 585-214, Darren Frasa 509, Addison Kinsey 462, Christina Pettus 361.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Landon Bieneman 665, Tristian Albrecht 605, Brianna Ludwig 533-198, Gabie Warrenburg 493.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 472-222, Kyle Mangalindan 408, Savannah Leonard 391, Paula Barnard 292.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Tylor Larson 108-61, Derek Berberich 83.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — JJ Berberich 128-75, Cayden Peronto 72.
