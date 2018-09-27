Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

749 — Terry Martini, Knights of Castle

744 — Bob Mortensen, Castle Courtsmen

736 — Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle

731 — Dave Fechner Jr., Knights of Castle

716 — Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle

709 — Todd Sullivan, Castle Courtsmen 

702 — Robert Barkley, Castle Courtsmen 

701 — Mike Paulich, River City Wednesday Men

700 — Landon Bieneman, T&C Wednesday High School

WOMEN'S LEADERS

600 — Jessica Storm, T&C Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

Old Settlers Wednesday Night Ladies — Holly Felks 583, Carly Anderson 581-231, Lauren Lampe 564, Lisa Hessefort 561.

T&C Wednesday Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle 476-170, Mae Boeger 439.

T&C Tri-B Bowlers — Ethan Witterholt 697, Tim Burd 670, Jake Kessler 666, Cotie Holbek 666, Steven Gerth 266, Mary Appenzeller 529, Jessica Storm 214.

T&C Wednesday Slade Corners — Jeff Rice 623, Carl Chernouskli 614, , Mark Raduenz 593-243, Diane Fincutter 486-174.

Castle Thursday Senior Mixed — Don Hyatt 460-162, Bob Wemmert 414, Sandy Strini 492-199, Inge Vanderleest 399.

Castle Thursday Morning Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 677, Erick Kissner 646-244, Kathy Lawrenz 522, Lee Vora 491.

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 506-203, Brenda Olmstead 463, Maria Boehm 457.

Castle Courtsmen — Mike Groth 693, Robert Barkley 277.

The Lanes JMBA Men — Bob Weeks 666, Jim Rigney 653, Steve Thieme 645, Santos Paredes 645, Mark Walek 265.

The Lanes Wednesday Night Strike Force — Julie Adamski 534-197, Patricia McNeil 497, Kayla Berens 482, Donna Chapman 481.

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Kevin Landreman 674, Cary O'Brien 662-248, Todd Fritz 655, Kevin Molbeck 622.

Knights of Castle — Tim Cajka 695, Mike Gonzalez 677, Terry Martini 677.

Castle Strik-ettes — Melissa Jansen 622-236, Stephanie Vertz 587, Dani Jo Sheckles 573, Tina Michals 571.

River City Wednesday Men — Mike Torosian 664-265, Steve Kysely 656, Jim Jungbauer 639, Bob Albee 628.

JUNIORS

T&C Wednesday High School — Russell Glessing 664-278, Camden Ludwig 604, McKenna Kramer 611-248, Brianna Ludwig 523.

