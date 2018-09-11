MEN'S LEADERS
806—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
758—Mike Skowronski, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
723—Ralph Hibbard, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
704—Porky Witkofski, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
708—Jim Thurman Jr., Castle Keglers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
707—Sue Daschner, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
672—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
658—Danielle Hibbard, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
643—Jessica Hannemann, River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Keglers — Shaunte Stills 679-267, Tom Noe 674, Scott Zess 671.
River City Lanes Tues. Morning Mixed — Fred Mrotek 574, Pete Hanson 564, Charles Magestro 555-238, Joyce Malison 454-161, Rosie Storm 419.
River City Lanes Mon. Miller Classic — Rick Scherff 696, William Smail 686, Colette McNally 596, Shane McNally 584.
The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Tiawanna Dunn 515-193, Barbara Thomas 483, Linda Hagen 445, Leevora Perry 434.
Castle Tues. KK — Karen Brocan 525, JoAnn Nelson 517-209, Carmen Mortensen 516.
T&C Mon. Majors — Bob Baker 691, Ethan Witterholt 667, Jake Kessler 249, Mig Molle' 487-180.
JUNIORS
River City Lanes Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 554-203, Colin Fredrick 490, Megan Pozek 560-195, Addison Kinsey 399.
River City Lanes Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Cooper Graham 160-85, Gianna Magestro 155-81.
