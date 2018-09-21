Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

757—Tim Thilleman, Knights of Castle

738—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

724—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

723—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

721—Jamie Terpstra, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial

715—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

704—Kyle Ketterhagen, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

701—Shaunte Stills, Knights of Castle

WOMEN'S LEADERS

650—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

629—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed

620—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

609—Becky Gallagher, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Michael Anderson 684, Joe Regep 681, Brandon Lipari 661, Eric Mertins 655.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 688, Kyle Seidl 681, Anthony Seidl 680, Ben Kropp 648, Adam Cecchini 268.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Josh Casey 644, Mike McClure 615-236, Amanda Langel 478-166, Rachel Pynaker 413.

Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Dick Lemay 562-211, Orchid Rodriguez 507.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Chad Sampson 651, Craig Jerdee 649, Rodney Hawkins 646, Ray Ziegler 606.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Josh Hall 649, Brian Dubinsky 642, Katie Holan 598, Taylor Melahn 226.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Ron Kuchenbecker 635, Lee Wise 631-246, Fred Sykes 608, Theresa Riemer 236.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Al Zirbel 665, Mark VandeVelde 654, Jeff Jobst 259, Jenny Czerniak 456-173.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 523, Julie Lois 505-214.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 576, Trisha Ketterhagen 560-228, Jessica Storm 556, Tracy Fredrick 554.

