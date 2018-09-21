MEN'S LEADERS
757—Tim Thilleman, Knights of Castle
738—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
724—Jeff Jobst, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
723—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
721—Jamie Terpstra, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial
715—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
704—Kyle Ketterhagen, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
701—Shaunte Stills, Knights of Castle
WOMEN'S LEADERS
650—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
629—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed
620—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
609—Becky Gallagher, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle — Michael Anderson 684, Joe Regep 681, Brandon Lipari 661, Eric Mertins 655.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Eric Kudrna 688, Kyle Seidl 681, Anthony Seidl 680, Ben Kropp 648, Adam Cecchini 268.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Josh Casey 644, Mike McClure 615-236, Amanda Langel 478-166, Rachel Pynaker 413.
Castle Fri. Morning Seniors — Dick Lemay 562-211, Orchid Rodriguez 507.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Chad Sampson 651, Craig Jerdee 649, Rodney Hawkins 646, Ray Ziegler 606.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Josh Hall 649, Brian Dubinsky 642, Katie Holan 598, Taylor Melahn 226.
T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Ron Kuchenbecker 635, Lee Wise 631-246, Fred Sykes 608, Theresa Riemer 236.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Al Zirbel 665, Mark VandeVelde 654, Jeff Jobst 259, Jenny Czerniak 456-173.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 523, Julie Lois 505-214.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 576, Trisha Ketterhagen 560-228, Jessica Storm 556, Tracy Fredrick 554.
