MEN'S LEADERS
793—Ethan Witterholt, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
790—Ryan Zagar, Castle Classic
785—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
735—Mitch Leitzke, Castle Keglers
731—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the High Life
726—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
716—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
716—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
706—Don Langdon, Castle Classic
704—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Classic
704—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
643—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
625—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
605—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Keglers — Mike Thoennes 629, Mitch Leitzke 278.
Castle Teachers — Cindy Tigges 509.
The Lanes King of the High Life — Bill Wolfe 670, Matthew Lunde 657, Kevin Landreman 650, Brian Anzalone 626, Tony Maringer 278.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Shari Urick 521, Theresa Lewno 520, Kathryn Urick 518, Jean Weber 506, Christina Salas 211.
Hillside Por la Gente Party Animals — Larry Mikulecky 610-222, Tom Ford 516, Kerrie Durand 582-207, Debbie Trabert 523.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gene Toboyek 691, Mike Skorronski 669, Ethan Witterholt 300, Colette Mcnally 599, Jessica Nannemann 575, Jessica Storm 237.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Robert Uhlers 621, Jim Licht 617, Ken Litwicki 237, Paddy Nanneman 444, Susan Lukask 425, Joyce Malison 162.
River City SNL Couples — Chris Ford 531-205, Steve Wegner 504, Pam Kramer 544-201, Rose Rath 443.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 585-214, Darren Frasa 509, Addison Kinsey 462, Christina Pettus 361.
