MEN'S LEADERS
746—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.
717—Cary O’Brien, Castle V.F.W.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
631—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
623—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
LEAGUES
Castle V.F.W. — Tom Larson 690, Phil Ontko 687, Al Zeitz Sr. 684, John Hearn 683.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Melissa Jaeck 244.
Castle Tues. Afternon K.K. — Arlene LaMack 503-195, JoAnn Nelson 501, Carmen Mortensen 498, Carol Richter 481.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — William Small 654-256, Michael Magestro 610, Joyce Malison 450-182, Rosie Storm 431.
