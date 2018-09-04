Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

746—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.

717—Cary O’Brien, Castle V.F.W.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

631—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

623—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

LEAGUES

Castle V.F.W. — Tom Larson 690, Phil Ontko 687, Al Zeitz Sr. 684, John Hearn 683.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Melissa Jaeck 244.

Castle Tues. Afternon K.K. — Arlene LaMack 503-195, JoAnn Nelson 501, Carmen Mortensen 498, Carol Richter 481.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — William Small 654-256, Michael Magestro 610, Joyce Malison 450-182, Rosie Storm 431.

