MEN'S LEADERS
732—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
726—Adam Gebel, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
723—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thur. Businessmen's
718—Mark Malison, T&C Thur. Businessmen's
WOMEN'S LEADERS
673—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Thur. Night Ladies
628—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thur. Night Ladies
620—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Businessmen's
616—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
615—Katie Nolan, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic
LEAGUES
The Lanes Fri. Seniors — Mario Guzman 664, William Lister 593, Darryl McClelland 585, Shaunte Stills 582.
T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic — Cotie Holbeck 692, Ethan Witterholt 689.
T&C Thur. Frito's Morning Mixed — Ron Kutchenbecker 632, Lee Wise 608, Theresa Riemer 596-221, Helen Wise 538.
T&C Thur. Businessmen's — John Seitz 691, Jeff Jobst 655, Randy Clark 653.
T&C Thur. Powder Puff — Lea Vos 573, Nicole Bushley 554, Polly Burright 552, Tiffany Taylor 551-218.
Old Settler's Union Grove Men's Commercial — Mike Paulich 685, Chuck Fudge 667, Chris Huenink 666, Chuck Glover 660.
River City Lanes Thur. Night Ladies — Sandy Nannermann 546, Sue Hartlage 521, Theresa Torosian 517, Tracy Fredrick 494.
