Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

732—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic

726—Adam Gebel, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic

723—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thur. Businessmen's

718—Mark Malison, T&C Thur. Businessmen's

WOMEN'S LEADERS

673—Jessica Storm, River City Lanes Thur. Night Ladies

628—Courtney Lufkin, River City Lanes Thur. Night Ladies

620—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thur. Businessmen's

616—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic

615—Katie Nolan, T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic

LEAGUES

The Lanes Fri. Seniors — Mario Guzman 664, William Lister 593, Darryl McClelland 585, Shaunte Stills 582.

T&C Thur. Gooseberries Classic — Cotie Holbeck 692, Ethan Witterholt 689.

T&C Thur. Frito's Morning Mixed — Ron Kutchenbecker 632, Lee Wise 608, Theresa Riemer 596-221, Helen Wise 538.

T&C Thur. Businessmen's — John Seitz 691, Jeff Jobst 655, Randy Clark 653.

T&C Thur. Powder Puff — Lea Vos 573, Nicole Bushley 554, Polly Burright 552, Tiffany Taylor 551-218.

Old Settler's Union Grove Men's Commercial — Mike Paulich 685, Chuck Fudge 667, Chris Huenink 666, Chuck Glover 660.

River City Lanes Thur. Night Ladies — Sandy Nannermann 546, Sue Hartlage 521, Theresa Torosian 517, Tracy Fredrick 494.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments