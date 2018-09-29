Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

765—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Lanes

750—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

735—Jeremy Kenyon, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

720—Josh Wolfe, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

707—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

705—Chuck Fudge, Old Settlers Fri. Fun Day

700—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

LEAGUES

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Brothers — Jason Boyce 672, Joe Crocco 642, Danielle Gename 593, Emily Jarstad 575.

T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Chuck Strehlow 631-224, Jim Olson 574, Dale Helm 512, Pat Abler 454-186.

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Marcus Ludwig 690, Jake Spencer 690-269, Jerry Riemer 643, Melissa Vogt 581-233.

Old Settlers Fri. Fun Day — Robert Lewens Jr. 644, Dale Hurd 619, Maria Fudge 548, Peggy Winiarski 508.

JUNIORS

River City Lanes Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 607-235, Darren Frasa 436, Addison Kinsey 437-167, Ellana Flees 307

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments