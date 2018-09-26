MEN'S LEADERS
755—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
739—Tyler Hirth, Castle VFW
735—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.
730—Zack Groth, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.
729—Scott Salinas, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
728—Dan Steimle, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
720—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.
715—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Dbls.
712—Jordan Johnson, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
710—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
702—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
629—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
612—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
601—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
The Lanes Retirees — Rudy Sanchez 617-225, Clay Venne Jr. 588, Kenny Mather 546, Ramiro Gonzales 526.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 612-234, Dick Davies 579, Tom Elias 528, Jim Bittner 522.
The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Donna Johnson 507, Tiwanna Dunn 491, Jolene Ahles 488, Jan Corkins 445-176.
Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 537-212, Tiwanna Dunn 497, Jan Corkins 483, Sandra Thurmond 458.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Steph Vertz 584-227, Stephanie Warner 565, Liz Langdon 514.
Castle VFW — Rick Pettier 694, Sage Sanchez 693, Jon Mcgray 684, Cary O'Brien 683.
Castle HFT KK — Barbara Paula 565, Sandy Redman 518, Sandy James 495-202, Eileen Stuche 485.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Joe Moran 691, John Danno 672, David Kail 666, Mig Molle' 461-185.
T&C Mon. ABC — Al Blum 592-232, Burt Phelps 561, Elaine Phelps 527-197, Kurt Schoenherr 525.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Greg Geddes 660, Roy Chase 656.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Anna Naber 565-206, Polly Burright 563.
Old Settlers Over 40 League — Jack Van Swol 530, Roy Hartman 499, Jeanne Wilks 483, Kathy Erickson 458.
