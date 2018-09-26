Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

755—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed 

739—Tyler Hirth, Castle VFW

735—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.

730—Zack Groth, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.

729—Scott Salinas, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

728—Dan Steimle, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

720—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.

715—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Dbls.

712—Jordan Johnson, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

710—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors

702—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Dbls.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

629—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed 

612—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed 

601—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed 

LEAGUES

The Lanes Retirees — Rudy Sanchez 617-225, Clay Venne Jr. 588, Kenny Mather 546, Ramiro Gonzales 526.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Ron Sommer 612-234, Dick Davies 579, Tom Elias 528, Jim Bittner 522.

The Lanes Tues. Koffee Klutchers — Donna Johnson 507, Tiwanna Dunn 491, Jolene Ahles 488, Jan Corkins 445-176.

Belles of the Lanes — Linda Hagen 537-212, Tiwanna Dunn 497, Jan Corkins 483, Sandra Thurmond 458.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Steph Vertz 584-227, Stephanie Warner 565, Liz Langdon 514.

Castle VFW — Rick Pettier 694, Sage Sanchez 693, Jon Mcgray 684, Cary O'Brien 683.

Castle HFT KK — Barbara Paula 565, Sandy Redman 518, Sandy James 495-202, Eileen Stuche 485.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Joe Moran 691, John Danno 672, David Kail 666, Mig Molle' 461-185.

T&C Mon. ABC — Al Blum 592-232, Burt Phelps 561, Elaine Phelps 527-197, Kurt Schoenherr 525.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Greg Geddes 660, Roy Chase 656.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Anna Naber 565-206, Polly Burright 563.

Old Settlers Over 40 League — Jack Van Swol 530, Roy Hartman 499, Jeanne Wilks 483, Kathy Erickson 458.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments