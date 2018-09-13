Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

809—Ryan Zager, Castle Wed. Niters

771—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters

749—Jon Haigh, Castle Wed. Niters

737—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle

727—Tom Wolfe, Knights of Castle

725—Matt Siekert, Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League

720—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters

714—Dave Fechner Jr., Knights of Castle

714—Craig Jerdee, Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League

706—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle

WOMEN'S LEADERS

744—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

669—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies

LEAGUES

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 566, Sue Hartlage 559, Sandy Nannemann 557, Mary Mainus 516, Courtney Lufkin 300

Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League — Rick Delfs 672-276, Chad Sampson 643

The Lanes Fri. Senior Hdcp — Shaunte Stills 624, Tom Stuebe 594-235, Rick M. Gillis 567, Ron Thieme 560

Castle Hi Lites Fri. Morning Seniors — Dick Lemay 593, Don Stewart 530-215

The Lanes Odds & Ends — Nicole Cecchini 582-204, Eileen Christensen 508, Jennifer Kirkorian 426, Natalie Scott 422

Knights of Castle — Tony Pearson 699, Tom Paszkiewicz 671, Eric Mertins 670, Tony Reed 669

Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 697, Pete G. Zuraski 691, Don Hyatt 685, Chuck Recupero 680

Mike Coronoa UAW The Lanes — Jack Jorgensen 668-258, Jeff Smith 641, Kyle Seidl 637, Marcus West 635

Trestleboard The Lanes — Lyle Casey 682, Tim Steinke 674-257, Cheryl Langel 406-151, Joanne Beischel 382

