MEN'S LEADERS
809—Ryan Zager, Castle Wed. Niters
771—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters
749—Jon Haigh, Castle Wed. Niters
737—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle
727—Tom Wolfe, Knights of Castle
725—Matt Siekert, Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League
720—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
714—Dave Fechner Jr., Knights of Castle
714—Craig Jerdee, Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League
706—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle
WOMEN'S LEADERS
744—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
669—Courtney Lufkin, River City Thurs. Night Ladies
LEAGUES
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Nannemann 566, Sue Hartlage 559, Sandy Nannemann 557, Mary Mainus 516, Courtney Lufkin 300
Old Settlers Union Grove Mens Commercial League — Rick Delfs 672-276, Chad Sampson 643
The Lanes Fri. Senior Hdcp — Shaunte Stills 624, Tom Stuebe 594-235, Rick M. Gillis 567, Ron Thieme 560
Castle Hi Lites Fri. Morning Seniors — Dick Lemay 593, Don Stewart 530-215
The Lanes Odds & Ends — Nicole Cecchini 582-204, Eileen Christensen 508, Jennifer Kirkorian 426, Natalie Scott 422
Knights of Castle — Tony Pearson 699, Tom Paszkiewicz 671, Eric Mertins 670, Tony Reed 669
Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 697, Pete G. Zuraski 691, Don Hyatt 685, Chuck Recupero 680
Mike Coronoa UAW The Lanes — Jack Jorgensen 668-258, Jeff Smith 641, Kyle Seidl 637, Marcus West 635
Trestleboard The Lanes — Lyle Casey 682, Tim Steinke 674-257, Cheryl Langel 406-151, Joanne Beischel 382
