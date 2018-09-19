MEN'S LEADERS
752—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64
747—Randy Sykes, Castle VFW
734—John Hearn, Castle VFW
730—Charles Brown, Castle VFW
728—Jeff Carroll, Castle VFW
727—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
718—Tom Larson, Castle VFW
707—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
706—Steve Doebereiner, Castle VFW
702—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW
701—Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64
WOMEN'S LEADERS
726— Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
684—Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64
623—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
611—Amy Gonzales, Old Settlers Miller 64
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Duane Hofferen 676, Ron Sommer 626-237, Allen Jensen 607, Don Hyatt 550.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Anthony Hansen 566, Clay Venne Jr. 556-218, Denny Dale 546, Erling Hagen 536.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Polzin 513-201, Linda Hagen 482, Jan Corkins 467, Diane Schrader 461.
Castle VFW — Joel Matek 696, Jason Lacher 687, Jerome Kosterman 683, Brandon Taylor 676.
Hillside Party Animals — Larry Mikulecky 624-238, Kerrie Durand 593-218, Marie Salinas 561.
Old Settlers Miller 64 — Mike Welter 688, Brett Pinnecker 684, Cory Landreman 682.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Robert Scherrer 655, Lynda Schlitz 611, Kristi Dangutis 588.
T&C Ladies Social — Jackie Heiligenthal 507-196, Polly Burright 507.
Old Settlers Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 550, Roy Hartman 515, Deb Bergles 515, Rosie Peters 472.
