Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEN'S LEADERS

752—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64

747—Randy Sykes, Castle VFW

734—John Hearn, Castle VFW

730—Charles Brown, Castle VFW

728—Jeff Carroll, Castle VFW

727—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

718—Tom Larson, Castle VFW

707—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

706—Steve Doebereiner, Castle VFW

702—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW 

701—Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64

WOMEN'S LEADERS

726— Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

684—Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64

623—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

611—Amy Gonzales, Old Settlers Miller 64

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Duane Hofferen 676, Ron Sommer 626-237, Allen Jensen 607, Don Hyatt 550.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Anthony Hansen 566, Clay Venne Jr. 556-218, Denny Dale 546, Erling Hagen 536.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Polzin 513-201, Linda Hagen 482, Jan Corkins 467, Diane Schrader 461.

Castle VFW — Joel Matek 696, Jason Lacher 687, Jerome Kosterman 683, Brandon Taylor 676.

Hillside Party Animals — Larry Mikulecky 624-238, Kerrie Durand 593-218, Marie Salinas 561.

Old Settlers Miller 64 — Mike Welter 688, Brett Pinnecker 684, Cory Landreman 682.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Robert Scherrer 655, Lynda Schlitz 611, Kristi Dangutis 588.

T&C Ladies Social — Jackie Heiligenthal 507-196, Polly Burright 507.

Old Settlers Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 550, Roy Hartman 515, Deb Bergles 515, Rosie Peters 472.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments