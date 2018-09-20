MEN'S LEADERS
782—Jesse Stanosz, T&C Wed. High School
755—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters
737—Craig Brehm, Castle Wed. Niters
735—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Wed. Niters
728—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters
727—TJ Nielsen, Castle Wed. Niters
717—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tri-B Bowlers
713—Josh Hall, T&C Tri-B Bowlers
713—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters
710—Scott Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters
700—Ryan Zager, Castle Wed. Niters
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Niters— Phil Ontko 677, Rob W. Wixton Jr. 667, Jeff Coades 663, Waren White 662.
Castle Courtsmen — Adam Stefka 665, Mike Groth 665, Don Ruge 643.
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Pete Porcaro 688, Les Wald 677, Christopher Webb 669-278, Cary O'Brien 613.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Julie Adamski 512, Donna Chapman 510, Meliesa Crenshaw 493, Carrie Scheckler 491.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Don Hyatt 506-201, Walt Strini 484, Nancy Wemmont 452, Sandy Strini 445-178.
The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Barbara Thomas 495, Tracy Matthews 480-178, Shirley Johnson 456, Marilyn Hanson 409.
Castle Thurs. Koffee Klutchers — Keith Lemens 664-258, Erick Kissner 587, Lee Vor Perry 539, Shirley Bedford 494-223.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 499-221, Maria Boehm 482, Mary Androff 432.
River City Lanes Wed. Men — Jim Nannermann 688-289, Vito Jeffords 684, James Schnell 666, Steve Kysely 631.
Old Settlers Wed. Ladies — Shelley Weber 583, Lisa Hessefort 582, Meredith Betz 512, Doreen Seitz 510.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle' 496-178, Janet Johnson 461.
T&C Tri-B Bowlers — Jeff Vandegenachte 697, Jake Kessler 693, Jessica Storm 596-223.
T&C Slades Corners — Steve Miller 669-264, Jeff Rice 604, Carl Chemouski 587, Diane 571-225.
T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 645, Russell Glessing 640, Allison Clark 578-235, Amber Vogt 558.
