MEN'S LEADERS

724—Carl Chernouski, T&C Wed. Slades Corners

708—Jeff Vandegenachte, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

706—Gary Locke, Castle Courtsmen

703—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

636—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

618—Lauren Lampe, Old Settler’s Wed. Ladies

LEAGUES

Castle Courtsmen — Aaron Druktenis 689.

Castle Queens — Mary Androff 480-177, Marie Boehm 471, Brenda Olmstead 441.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 642-238, Roman Dymerski 557, Mark Tarwid 530, Paul Bishop 512.

Castle Thurs. Morning K.K. — Erick Kissner 679-257, Bob Meyer 633, Luka Smith 572-246.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 557, Walt Strini 548-224, Sandy Strini 425-172, Carol Usa 384.

Old Settler’s Wed. Ladies — Holly Felks 565, Lisa Hessefort 547, Carly Anderson 513, Lauren Lampe 269.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 489, Janet Johnson 480-213.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 699, Ethan Witterholt 687, Adam Gebel 278, Taylor Melahn 591, Jessica Storm 247.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Marv Ellis 633, Gary Bushley 611, Jeff Rice 598, Carl Chernouski 248, Diane Fincutter 542-184.

River City Wed. Men — Kurt Brudnicki 634, Dale Kotke 617, Bob Albee 616, Mike Torosian 614, CJ Torosian 279.

The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force — Kayla Berens 556, Donna Chapman 548, Aimee Smith 501, Melissa Crenshaw 501-200.

The Lanes Thurs. Seniors — Paul Adcock 564, Herb Spalla 541, Rome Gonzales 205, Barbara Thomas 485-182, Connie Todorovic 433.

